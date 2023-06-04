After nearly a year of work I am wrapping up my project about the Case Research Laboratory at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art. Delight, sadness, pride — all of these words and so many more reflect my emotions as this chapter ends. The story of the Case Lab, which includes a plethora of unique stories, has reminded me of the reasons I fell in love with history as a child. The thrill of visiting my hometown's local museum never dulled as I got older; instead it fueled my aspiration to inspire others in the same way. This personal desire reflects a shared goal of all history museums, which is to educate and inspire visitors by interpreting the past and presenting it through a modern lens. So how are we doing this in 2023?

As time marches on history does not change, but the interpretation of history evolves. Through research and new discoveries we are able to add substance to stories that have often been one-dimensional. Using the Case Lab as a reference point we can look back to 1994, the year the lab opened as a museum. The lab’s interpretation highlighted Theodore Case as the driving force behind every technological development that came out of the lab in the early 1900s. From infrared inventions to creating the Movietone sound-on-film system, each part of the story revolved around Ted’s great mind and personal achievements. However, throughout the years of telling this story, one question has been asked time and time again — did he do this all alone? Ted was the owner, financer and head scientist of the lab, but he always had the help of his diligent staff who, until recently, were just names on paper waiting to be found.

Today, more than ever, museums are doing this work to include lost voices in their stories. Groups of individuals who have been underrepresented, misrepresented or not represented at all are now at the forefront of many research efforts. Including these new perspectives does not change history, but certainly enhances it. When I compiled a list of names I found in lab notebooks and scrawled across receipts I was able to create a clearer picture of the lab’s day-to-day work. Discovering the roles of each employee, reading about their work in their own words, and putting names to faces has taken a great story and made it even better.

Why is it important to do this kind of work? Museums have long been institutions where visitors can engage with history, culture, science and a wide variety of other subjects. If you’ve visited a museum you most likely left knowing something new and perhaps you shared that new fact with a friend or two. Because of this we have a great responsibility to be as accurate as possible while acknowledging that as much as we try, there’s always room for improvement. Through projects like mine we are able to be more inclusive and more accurate, and we are able to show our visitors that we are always improving.

Finally, I will leave you with an example of the real impact I’ve witnessed through this project. A group of young girls visited the Case Lab to learn specifically about the women who worked there. If this group had visited even a year ago, they would not have learned about Gertrude the glassblower, but they would have learned about Gertrude the wife of Ted Case. They would not have seen themselves in the story as young women aspiring to be scientists, but they would have thought women only married scientists. As these girls left they expressed their excitement in future possibilities — some left wanting to become curators, some wanted to learn more about chemistry, and all of them left with the knowledge that history has a place for them.