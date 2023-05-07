What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about upstate New York? You might picture the beautiful mountain ranges, vibrant fall foliage or the many wonderful lakes and rivers. When it comes to history, your first thought might be somewhere like Seneca Falls, home of the first Women's Rights Convention. Something you might not know is that prior to the Golden Age of Hollywood, upstate New York was a hub for the film industry.

At the turn of the 20th century silent film became popular, and viewers flocked to theaters to see this new form of entertainment. Ithaca, home to Cornell University, quickly became a popular destination for silent film enthusiasts. In the early 1900s the Wharton brothers, Theodore and Leopold, set up a film studio in Ithaca where they filmed early silent classics such as "The Romance of Elaine" starring Pearl White and "Beatrice Fairfax," which were both serials. Serials are often episodic films that premiere over the course of several weeks, with each part promising an exciting return in the next episode. The Whartons were responsible for bringing many famous actors and actresses to Ithaca during the production of their silent films. The early success of silent film in Ithaca led to the city being called “Hollywood on Cayuga."

Another city in upstate New York contributed to the success of film through advancements in technology. In the late 1800s, George Eastman founded the Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester. The first commercial roll film was marketed by Eastman in 1889 and just a few years later, in 1896, Kodak was selling film that was specially coated for motion pictures. Kodak’s role as a film creator and distributor has resulted in more than 80 Best Picture Oscar winners being shot on Kodak film. In the late 1980s, a new state-of-the-art plant was constructed in Rochester that, among other things, continues to manufacture motion picture film. Today, Kodak still maintains film supply agreements with several major Hollywood studios.

Finally, in our very own Auburn, the film industry found its voice in the 1920s. Theodore Case of the Case Research Laboratory worked collaboratively with his staff to develop the earliest commercially successful sound-on-film camera. Their system inevitably found a home in New York City when the Fox-Case Corporation was founded in 1926. The system, given the name Movietone, was then utilized in filming projects for the Fox-Case “Movietone News” program, which sent film crews around the world to record sound film news reels. William Fox, founder of the Fox corporation, also used the new system to produce the first sound-on-film feature length film, "Sunrise" (1927). In response to the success of this new technology, Kodak introduced film designed especially for sound-on-film motion pictures in 1929.

These stories are highlighted as part of the Finger Lakes Film Trail, which was established in 2018. The trail is an inter-county collaboration of the three film sites mentioned above: the Case Research Laboratory, the Wharton Studio Museum and the George Eastman House. Each city, individual and company contributed to the rise of Hollywood, which entered into its Golden Age with the advent of the Case lab’s successful sound film technology. Upstate New York gave us new forms of entertainment, advances in film technology and exciting ways to explore the world around us. Join us on the trail and learn more about each of these important sites!

