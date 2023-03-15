Bob Frame has been part of more than 100 productions inside the Black Box Theatre at Cayuga Community College.

After Saturday, he'll be part of all of them.

That evening, the Auburn college will recognize the longtime professor's service there by renaming the theater after him. After a private reception with speeches, a ribbon-cutting and the unveiling of Frame's name over the doorway, his latest production, "Odd Jobs: Comic Work and Cosmic Wonders," will take the stage of the college's Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre for the final time at 7:30 p.m.

The renaming is a Christmas present to Frame from his son, Michael, and funded by him. But the college could have said no, Frame told The Citizen with a laugh.

"I'm very honored, and very appreciative of the recognition," he said. "It does mean a lot to me."

Frame started at Cayuga Community College in 1979, shortly after earning his Bachelor of Arts in theater at SUNY Oswego. He directed his first show there, "The Glass Menagerie," in 1987. Along with directing the college's theater department and its student troupe, Harlequin Productions, Frame became an integral part of the Auburn Players Community Theatre and a fixture on- and off-stage at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco. He has also served as a board member and president of the Theatre Association of New York State, among several other state and national theater groups.

Though he officially retired in 2020 due to financial challenges at Cayuga during the COVID-19 pandemic, Frame still teaches and directs shows regularly. The theater program remains healthy, he said, despite enrollment being down. There are fewer students and more distractions, including work. Lately he's had to move rehearsals from afternoons to evenings to fit into their schedules.

Much as the theater has meant to Frame professionally, his son also arranged Saturday's recognition because of what it — and specifically the Black Box Theatre — has meant to his family personally.

In addition to more than 100 of his productions, the theater hosted Frame's wedding to his wife, Ann, in 1987. It then became a "playroom" for Michael, he told The Citizen, and his siblings Caryl, Alicia and Gillian. They grew up as part of the community of Harlequin and Auburn Players, and later attended the college themselves. All but Michael went on to work in theater.

"It's such an important piece of his life and our life as a family," said Michael, who lives in New Hartford and jokingly calls himself "the black sheep" of the family for not working in performing arts.

"It was an excellent opportunity to give back to the college, recognizing what a critical role my dad has played in making sure the visual and performing arts are in Auburn."

Frame himself said he'll continue to work in theater indefinitely, as he still enjoys that work. Saturday, he'll be reminded how much people have enjoyed working with him as well.

"The most successful thing for me has been the camaraderie I have with the students and the fun I share with them," he said. "That's really where I get my success here."

If you go WHAT: "Odd Jobs: Comic Work and Cosmic Wonders" by Harlequin Productions WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 16, 17 and 18 WHERE: Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre, Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn COST: Tickets $10 general admission, $3 students INFO: Visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/student-life/harlequin