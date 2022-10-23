 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy Scouts collecting food for annual drive in Auburn area

Scouting for Food

Cayuga County Boy Scouts collect food during the Scouting for Food initiative in 2017.

 Provided

Boy Scout troops of the Auburn area will collect food for local food pantries on Saturday, Nov. 5, during the Scouting for Food campaign.

Items needed for the annual campaign include canned meat and tuna, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, baby food and formula, beef stew, soups, peanut butter, pasta and canned meals.

Perishables, frozen foods and glass containers will not be accepted.

There will be drive-thru drop-off sites at the Owasco Fire Department, 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco, and the east parking lot of St. Alphonsus Church, 95 E. Genesee St., Auburn. There will also be a collection box in the lobby of the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn, from Monday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Nov. 5.

