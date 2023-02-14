Boy Scouts from Troop 21 sponsored the Longhouse Council, Towpath District Snow Box & Klondike Derby, themed "Blizzard Beach," on Feb. 5 at the Owasco Fire Department.

Approximately 200 people from the Towpath District attended the event, including Scouts from Cayuga County, western Onondaga County and southern Oswego County. The event tests Scouts of all ages at different challenge stations, where both boys and girls troops competed for awards. There was also a BB gun range at the event for Scouts to test their shooting skills.

First place among Scouts at the event went to Troop 71, second to Troop 210G and third to Troop 210. First place among Cub Scouts went to Pack 234, second to Pack 50 and third to Pack 166.

Each pack and troop at the event designed and created surfboards to demonstrate team spirit, and decorated troop sleds made from wood and skies. Younger Scouts made snow box sleds from cardboard and tape, and decorated them with themes picked by their packs.

A lunch of grilled ham and cheese sandwiches with homemade chicken noodle soup was donated by Jim DeSocio and Kevin Anderson of Lasca's Restaurant.

The Owasco Firehouse sponsors Troop 21, which is led by Scoutmaster John M. Hai Jr., who has been involved in Scouting for 20 years and is also an Eagle Scout. The troop has 14 Scouts and is doing well, Hai said in a news release, thanking the Owasco Fire Department for its support. This summer, the troop will attend the National Jamboree in West Virginia.

For more information, or to join Troop 21 or Scouting, contact Hai at (315) 730-4319 or jmhai1775@yahoo.com, or visit cnyscouts.org.