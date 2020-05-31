Bradley: Cayuga County's role in the polio vaccine

Here’s a scenario: There’s a scary virus going around. No one is sure of how the illness spreads. It can strike anyone down in hours, with a real threat of death. People avoid public gatherings, and some businesses and institutions are closed. Swimming pools, large gatherings, parks — closed for the summer. There’s a worldwide effort to develop a vaccine, and until that happens, people are fearful and anxious.
This virus was polio — infantile paralysis — so named because it often afflicted children, though people of all ages could contract the disease. In 1916, a polio epidemic struck 27,000 nationwide, with 6,000 deaths, 2,000 of which were in New York City. Polio never really disappeared, often recurring in warm weather; summer was called the “polio season.” You might contract a mild form of the disease and fully recover, or you might come down with a more deadly, paralytic polio, that could lead to disability or death.
The 1950s saw increasing numbers of the disease. 1952 was particularly bad, with 58,000 people nationwide infected by the virus, 3,145 deaths and 21,000 left with some level of disability or paralysis. In Cayuga County, there were 35 cases in 1952, with two deaths, including that of Anita West, a Port Byron schoolteacher.
It took a collective effort to curb polio: A cohort of scientists (notably, Drs. Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin), philanthropists, community leaders and volunteers. Much of the effort was coordinated by the March of Dimes, created by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, which raised millions of dollars for research, medical care and rehabilitation. The March of Dimes utilized an effective organizational structure, marshaling local chapters to raise funds and awareness throughout their communities.
The Cayuga County chapter of the March of Dimes did its part in fighting polio, organizing fundraisers and community involvement. Half of the funds it raised went to the national effort; half stayed here in Cayuga County, where donations helped with medical expenses, patient support and the purchase of medical devices, including an iron lung. In Auburn, the John Osborne house on South Street, at the time no longer in private hands, became The Convalescent Home, where children stayed to recover from polio through the long, arduous months of rehabilitation and recovery. The local March of Dimes provided the funds to better equip the facility with an elevator, water therapy rooms and specialized exercise equipment.
Finally, in 1954, a massive trial of the vaccine developed by Jonas Salk was undertaken; 18,000,000 children were in the trial, to determine if the vaccine was safe and effective.
Cayuga County played a role in this trial, as one of the 20 counties in New York state selected to participate, in part because of its relatively high percentage of polio cases. All county children in grades one through three were eligible for the trial; ultimately, around 68%, or 2,490, participated, on the consent of their parents. Of the 21 county school districts, only King Ferry and Genoa were not part of the trial, due to outbreaks of measles and strep throat. Local physicians eased parents’ concerns about the safety of the trial vaccine.
“They generally quieted down when I told them my own children will take the tests,” remarked Auburn pediatrician Dr. Leonard Sincerbeaux in The Citizen. Half of the kids would be given the real vaccine, half a dummy placebo. As a blind trial, no one knew who received which dose. And the vaccine/placebo had to be injected at three staggered intervals, so children endured the stressful experience of being jabbed three different times. All were given certificates and buttons declaring them “Polio Pioneers.”
A year later in April 1955, the announcement came that the Salk vaccine was a success. Jubilant relief swept the nation. The children who received the “dummy” shot in 1954 were then first in line to receive the real vaccine.
It took some time to attain mass inoculation; there were setbacks, like a bad batch of vaccine that seriously sickened children, and fine-tuning of the vaccine type and method of delivery (many will remember receiving the sugar-cube dose of the Sabin vaccine). But the rate of infection dramatically plummeted throughout the 1960s and '70s.
Cayuga County’s efforts to beat polio, where people raised money, cared for the sick and took a chance with the welfare of their children, were duplicated a thousand times over across the nation. Combined, these efforts would vanquish a disease that heretofore had been unbeatable. By 1979, the U.S. was declared polio free.
Ruth Bradley is the Cayuga County historian. For more information, call her office at (315) 253-1300.
