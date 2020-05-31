Bradley: Cayuga County's role in the polio vaccine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s a scenario: There’s a scary virus going around. No one is sure of how the illness spreads. It can strike anyone down in hours, with a real threat of death. People avoid public gatherings, and some businesses and institutions are closed. Swimming pools, large gatherings, parks — closed for the summer. There’s a worldwide effort to develop a vaccine, and until that happens, people are fearful and anxious.

This virus was polio — infantile paralysis — so named because it often afflicted children, though people of all ages could contract the disease. In 1916, a polio epidemic struck 27,000 nationwide, with 6,000 deaths, 2,000 of which were in New York City. Polio never really disappeared, often recurring in warm weather; summer was called the “polio season.” You might contract a mild form of the disease and fully recover, or you might come down with a more deadly, paralytic polio, that could lead to disability or death.

The 1950s saw increasing numbers of the disease. 1952 was particularly bad, with 58,000 people nationwide infected by the virus, 3,145 deaths and 21,000 left with some level of disability or paralysis. In Cayuga County, there were 35 cases in 1952, with two deaths, including that of Anita West, a Port Byron schoolteacher.