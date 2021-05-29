Bradley: Frederick Douglass in Port Byron

In 1842, the 24-year-old Douglass was quickly developing and honing his skills as a captivating speaker. But on this tour, he had second billing on the speaker’s rostrum; the headliner was Abby Kelley, a fierce abolitionist and suffragist from Massachusetts, renowned for her passionate oration and radical dedication to the end of slavery and for the expansion of women’s rights.

Filing a report in the Oct. 13, 1842, issue of the National Anti-Slavery Standard, J.T. Tucker, a local minister and abolitionist, provided a detailed account of the Port Byron rally. Advance notice was given that Kelley and Douglass were to speak at the Presbyterian meeting house on Sunday evening. Five-hundred attendees arrived, but according to Tucker, “The house had become so holy and sanctified through the day under the labors of a pro-slavery priest ... that she (Kelley) was refused the use of the ‘sacred desk.’” Subsequently, the entourage moved to a local schoolhouse “built and occupied by our friend W. O. Duvall.” Duvall was an ardent abolitionist whose farm at Howland Point near Port Byron was a haven for freedom seekers. But Duvall’s schoolhouse proved too small for the crowd; “half of the ladies could not get into it,” and given the cold, damp evening it was “deemed imprudent to stand in the open air.”