Bradley: Frederick Douglass in Port Byron

For those interested in American history and ready to dive into some serious summer reading, David Blight’s monumental biography “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom” epically studies the life and times of one of the most influential and inspirational figures in American history.
Blight’s book provides a detailed portrait of Frederick Douglass and of the struggle against slavery in the 19th century. A variety of strategies were used in this struggle, including publications, meetings and “conventions” (what today would be called rallies). Crowds thronged these conventions, lured by well-known and respected anti-slavery orators.
William Lloyd Garrison, a preeminent abolitionist of the day and founder of the American Anti-Slavery Society, recognized early on that Frederick Douglass was a unique talent, who spoke with authentic passion based on his experiences as an enslaved person. Subsequently, Douglass started working with the AASS, launching his lifelong calling as a voice for freedom.
Blight describes one of Douglass’s first lecture tours, a whirlwind tour in 1842 of central and western New York that extended from August to late October. Rallies were announced and tentatively scheduled in Palmyra, Waterloo, Cato, Binghamton, Cazenovia and others, though it appears many of these rally sites never materialized, probably substituted by other locations. One such additional site was Port Byron, where a two-day rally took place Aug. 26-27.
In 1842, the 24-year-old Douglass was quickly developing and honing his skills as a captivating speaker. But on this tour, he had second billing on the speaker’s rostrum; the headliner was Abby Kelley, a fierce abolitionist and suffragist from Massachusetts, renowned for her passionate oration and radical dedication to the end of slavery and for the expansion of women’s rights.
Filing a report in the Oct. 13, 1842, issue of the National Anti-Slavery Standard, J.T. Tucker, a local minister and abolitionist, provided a detailed account of the Port Byron rally. Advance notice was given that Kelley and Douglass were to speak at the Presbyterian meeting house on Sunday evening. Five-hundred attendees arrived, but according to Tucker, “The house had become so holy and sanctified through the day under the labors of a pro-slavery priest ... that she (Kelley) was refused the use of the ‘sacred desk.’” Subsequently, the entourage moved to a local schoolhouse “built and occupied by our friend W. O. Duvall.” Duvall was an ardent abolitionist whose farm at Howland Point near Port Byron was a haven for freedom seekers. But Duvall’s schoolhouse proved too small for the crowd; “half of the ladies could not get into it,” and given the cold, damp evening it was “deemed imprudent to stand in the open air.”
Tucker seems to have ruled out using the local Baptist meetinghouse, after he engaged in a verbal altercation there as he preached an anti-slavery sermon. Finally, rally organizers secured the rental of Port Byron’s National Hotel. Tucker’s account continues: “The room was not sufficiently large to accommodate all who came; and a hundred or more went away.” The second night of speeches, “drew out a full house.” But, as Tucker observed, “The spirits of the father ... had descended so fully into the sons, that a continual hissing and murmuring was kept up by them, whenever the voice of freedom fell upon their servile ears.” While Douglass and Kelley encountered booing and hissing, it could have been worse: On numerous occasions in the decades to come, Douglass was greeted with pelted garbage, verbal abuse and, sometimes, mob violence — alongside passionate support for abolition. The Port Byron crowd, like hundreds across the country, was bitterly divided with regards to slavery.
Abbey Kelley remained a radical throughout her life, becoming the first woman to address a national political convention. She is deservedly in the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The local abolitionist J.T. Tucker left Cayuga County in the 1840s; his story became quite tragic, as later newspaper accounts suggest his descent into psychotic madness.
Frederick Douglass became one of the gigantic voices in American history to advocate for civil rights. He subsequently made numerous appearances in Cayuga County, which is not surprising given his extensive lecturing throughout the country — and given the support for abolition and freedom seekers that was present throughout the area.
Today the former National Hotel endures in Port Byron. Standing in front of it, near to where Douglass and Kelley confronted a somewhat hostile crowd and passionately pleaded for an end to human bondage, prompts one to take a contemplative pause, in recognition of their bravery and gratitude for their stand.
Ruth Bradley is the Cayuga County historian. For more information, call her office at (315) 253-1300.