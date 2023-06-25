Summers offer lots to do in Cayuga County, including plenty of opportunities to immerse oneself in county history. Auburn offers excellent museum experiences, such as the Seward House, the Cayuga Museum, the Schweinfurth Art Center, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and Willard Memorial Chapel. But beyond Auburn, there’s also a number of local historical societies and museums that offer unique experiences to discover Cayuga County history.

These historic societies and local museums are organized and hosted by local volunteers who are steeped in local history and eager to share their stories with visitors. Whether your interests focus on railroads, farming, suffrage, canals or lake life, historical sites throughout the county provide an up-close and personal engagement with the past, offering one-on-one “micro-histories” of county communities. They also sponsor programs covering a wide range of topics, such as woman’s suffrage, canal history, raptors and renegades, to name but a few. All are easy driving distances within the county, have free admission, and are kid- and family-friendly. (They have varying hours when they’re open; it's best to contact them to verify open hours, and what special exhibits or speakers might be on their schedules. Most are on Facebook, or you can visit their websites.)

Here’s a round-up of county sites: Starting up north, there’s the Sterling Historical Society (1294 Route 104A, Sterling; sterlinghistoricalsociety.com). Its site includes the Little Red Schoolhouse Museum and the Sterling Heritage Park — including a railroad signal tower, a hand-pump railroad car and, most recently, a beautifully restored railroad caboose.

Further south is CIViC Heritage (11256 South St., Cato), a historical society and museum focused on the towns of Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest. In addition to its extensive collection, it produces an engaging podcast of local stories and oral histories (find its details on Facebook).

In Weedsport, there’s the Old Brutus Historical Society (8943 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; oldbrutushistorical), which features revolving exhibits celebrating Weedsport’s local heritage.

Port Byron is home to Lock 52 and the Montezuma Historical Society, two groups that are merging into the Old Mentz Heritage Center (73 Pine St., Port Byron; portbyronhistorical.org). Here you’ll encounter lots of Erie Canal history and memorabilia, including a terrific summer exhibit of original artworks showing scenes and landscapes of the Erie Canal.

Down in Union Springs, the Frontenac Historical Society & Museum (178 Cayuga St., Union Springs; frontenacmuseum.org) has an eclectic series of programs slated this summer, including a Haudenosaunee presentation about Indigenous plants and healing and a talk on raptors of upstate New York. This former church’s bright, open space accommodates sizeable audiences for its programs, in addition to its neatly organized exhibits.

Head south from Union Springs to the village of Aurora, where the Aurora Historical Society currently has an exhibit, “Saying I Do Through the Ages,” a collection of wedding dresses and accessories, throughout June and July (contact them on Facebook to verify when and where the exhibit is open).

Then a short hop to the hamlet of Sherwood, where the Howland Stone Store Museum (2956 Route 34B, Sherwood; howlandstonestore.org) celebrates Sherwood’s recent designation as an Equal Rights Historic District and focuses on National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee Emily Howland, woman’s suffrage and abolition.

Over in the hamlet of King Ferry, the Genoa Historical Association (923 Route 34B, King Ferry; genoahistorical.org), features an intact one-room schoolhouse and a restored threshing barn. On Aug. 4-5, they host, along with the New York State Draft Horse Club, the annual Wheat Harvest Festival, complete with food, games, music and wheat harvesting demonstrations with horse-drawn reapers.

In the village of Moravia, visit the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historic Society (14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia; colhs.org). Located in The History House, it has information about the only U.S. president from Cayuga County, Millard Fillmore, in addition to extensive materials related to the village and town of Moravia.

At the northern end of Owasco Lake, adjacent to Emerson Park, is the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum. With its huge collection covering all aspects of rural life, work and play, the “ag museum” is open daily and has lots of parking, friendly volunteers and a kid-friendly environment, making it one of the most popular attractions in the Finger Lakes.

So, if you’re in the market for day trips, family outings and local adventures, consider visiting our community-based museums and historical attractions. You’ll encounter a friendly atmosphere and amazing sights — and just possibly discover that history doesn’t have to be old and stuffy, but sometimes immediate, personal and relatable.

