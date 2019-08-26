For a couple of weeks in August of 1886, a botanical wonder unfolded in Auburn, a once-in-a-lifetime floral spectacle, for in the greenhouse on the grounds of George W. Casey’s house on North Street, a “century plant” went into its first, and only, bloom.
It was its only bloom because a century plant — Agave americana — while a long-lived plant, withers away and dies after its singular flowering, leaving some offsets to grow into a new plant. Incorrectly dubbed the “century plant,” the typical Agave americana flowers between 10 and 80 years, depending on its cultivation (it’s native to the southern U.S. and Mexico).
This particular Agave americana had been nurtured in Casey’s greenhouse for 51 years. Upon initial indications that it was going to flower, area newspapers started a daily update on the status of the plant. A gigantic stem emerged, resembling an enormous spear of asparagus, and it soon exceeded the limits of Casey’s greenhouse, the roof of which had to be removed to accommodate the burgeoning floral spear. Eventually, lateral branches broke out and matured, and thousands of yellowish-white flowers bloomed. At maturity, the plant measured between 27 and 33 feet tall (various newspapers gave competing statistics on the plant’s eventual size), and it was estimated that there were around 4,000 individual florets on its lofty branches.
Casey seems to have been a generous, community-minded fellow, for he invited the public onto his grounds to see the odd floral display, charging no admission fee. He even constructed a viewing platform that allowed visitors to look at the plant from up close. Thousands came to see the flowering behemoth: On the weekend of Aug. 14 and 15 alone, over 2,000 people visited the grounds. The Auburn Morning Dispatch reported that “During the afternoon hours, the spacious grounds in the rear of Mr. Casey’s residence, with gay equipages, little knots of people ensconced on the settees or meandering about, resembled a public park. The rush continued until darkness shut off further view.”
George W. Casey, in addition to being an accomplished amateur horticulturalist, was an instrumental entrepreneur and builder in the early days of Auburn. He was born in 1807, and came to Auburn with his parents in 1813. He developed, with different partners, several successful tool businesses that eventually evolved into the Auburn Tool Co. And, as a builder and contractor, he was responsible for some of the major buildings in Auburn (most of which have been demolished), including St. Peter’s Church, the Universalist Church and the Barber factory buildings, and in 1869, he built the Casey Opera House, which by 1872 had been reorganized and renamed the Shimer Theater (later the Music Hall, and the Metcalf Theater, demolished in 1975).
As Casey’s plant began to bloom, The Auburn Morning Dispatch promoted a scheme by which admission fees to see the century plant would generate initial funding to build another Casey Opera House in Auburn. The newspaper even announced that Casey had agreed to charge admission to see his wonderful plant; but a day after the announcement, the paper had to print Casey ‘s retraction. He wrote that while he had agreed to charge an admission, “... finding my family opposed to it, I feel it just to them to withdraw my proposition.” The dream of a second Casey Opera House was eventually abandoned, and Casey would pass away in 1890, only four years after the great summer bloom and expiration of his century plant.
Maybe Casey was feeling his own mortality, watching his century plant’s penultimate splendor unfolding prior to its guaranteed demise; maybe the chance to build another major building with his name on it appealed to the elderly fellow, to place his name and mark on something of value that would last; and maybe it was all a pipe dream, one his family protectively urged him to reconsider, considering his advanced age.
However, George W. Casey’s legacy didn’t disappear, but lives on, though not through a building or a plant. In 1907, his son, Dr. Frances P. Casey, donated to the city of Auburn 17 acres of land, between Grant Avenue and North Division Street, to be used solely for the purposes of a public park, and named in honor of his father. Today, Casey Park provides a place to spend time out-of-doors, playing, relaxing, taking a break — hearkening back to those August afternoons of 1886 when the city paid a visit to Casey’s backyard, to catch a glimpse of a singular, spectacular plant at the height of its glory.