Bradley: 'Uncovering the Freedom Trail' in Cayuga County

But this study also reveals many other locations — and the people associated with them — throughout the region that also played significant roles in the story of freedom seekers in Cayuga County, for the logistical challenges of aiding people in flight from slavery required multiple stops along the way for refuge, supplies and sustenance.

For example, there’s the home of William Orville Duvall, near Howland Island outside of Port Byron. Duvall was a staunch abolitionist and activist with the Western New York Anti-Slavery Society. “His home on an island in the Seneca River in the Town of Mentz, near Port Byron, was so well-known as a haven for African Americans that neighbors dubbed it ‘Hayti,’ a name that it retains today.” Duvall wrote, in response to a plea from Sherwood abolitionist Slocum Howland to provide a safe house for an escaped bondsmen: “If he (the freedom seeker) were to come to my place I would protect him to the last drop of blood in my veins, and I think that our location is such that it would be hard to get him. My own opinion is that he and his family will be safe here."