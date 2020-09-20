Bradley: 'Uncovering the Freedom Trail' in Cayuga County

September has been designated International Underground Railroad Month, established to acknowledge “the significance of the Underground Railroad, and all those involved, for its contribution to the eradication of slavery in the United States and as a cornerstone for a more comprehensive civil rights movement that followed.” Maryland, Michigan and North Carolina, among other states, have joined this initiative. You can discover much more about the UGRR on the National Park Service’s website, “Network to Freedom,” at nps.gov/subjects/undergroundrailroad/index.htm.
Pigeonholing historical topics into one designated month can be seen as minimizing the importance of such histories. Every month should be Women’s History Month, Black History, Labor History, Military History — none can adequately be confined to a single month’s focus. Nevertheless, this September, let us pause to reflect on the legacy of the Underground Railroad and rediscover its presence here in Cayuga County.
In 2004-2005, a dedicated group of Cayuga County town and village historians and other “history buffs,” under the direction of Judith Wellman, collaborated on a comprehensive study of the railroad in Cayuga County. “Uncovering the Freedom Trail” is an exhaustive “Survey of Sites Relating to the Underground Railroad, Abolitionism, and African American Life in Auburn and Cayuga County, New York.”
Numerous locations in Auburn are included in this study, including well-known sites associated with William Seward, Martha Coffin Wright and, of course, Harriet Tubman. And the village of Sherwood, south of Auburn, is well-represented, as its multi-generational concentration of Quaker activists, including Slocum Howland, his daughter Emily and others were ardent activists and abolitionists.
But this study also reveals many other locations — and the people associated with them — throughout the region that also played significant roles in the story of freedom seekers in Cayuga County, for the logistical challenges of aiding people in flight from slavery required multiple stops along the way for refuge, supplies and sustenance.
For example, there’s the home of William Orville Duvall, near Howland Island outside of Port Byron. Duvall was a staunch abolitionist and activist with the Western New York Anti-Slavery Society. “His home on an island in the Seneca River in the Town of Mentz, near Port Byron, was so well-known as a haven for African Americans that neighbors dubbed it ‘Hayti,’ a name that it retains today.” Duvall wrote, in response to a plea from Sherwood abolitionist Slocum Howland to provide a safe house for an escaped bondsmen: “If he (the freedom seeker) were to come to my place I would protect him to the last drop of blood in my veins, and I think that our location is such that it would be hard to get him. My own opinion is that he and his family will be safe here."
In Sennett, the lives of several freedom seekers have been well-documented, in part based on the journals of Philadelphia-based activist William Still. Through his meticulous records, as well as several remaining letters, we know some important details of the lives of these freedom seekers, including John Cannon and Harriet Eglin, both of whom found at least temporary refuge in the homes of members of the Sennett community who were active supporters of the Underground Railroad (many of whom were members of the Congregational and Baptist churches).
This survey of Cayuga County railroad activity also identifies the sites of the Sterling Covenanter Church and the Sterling Baptist Church as major abolitionist centers. Both churches passed passionate resolutions condemning slavery, and it’s believed that Frederick Douglass spoke at the Sterling Baptist Church. (Both churches no longer exist on their original sites, though one of these buildings was probably moved to another location). Given the availability of lake transportation to Canada from our northern shores, these locations would have been important final stops on the long journey to freedom in Canada.
These stories are but a sampling of many more that are included in “Uncovering the Freedom Trail.” Admittedly, we must acknowledge that the history of freedom seekers and the Underground Railroad has yet to be completely recovered. But this survey of Cayuga County provides a foundation upon which to discover some of the rich history of abolitionism and anti-slavery activism throughout Cayuga County.
Many of the locations documented in “Uncovering the Freedom Trail” remain today, if only as ghostly geographic evidence of when both legendary heroes and unknown activists risked their all to help freedom seekers find their way to a promised land.
“Uncovering the Freedom Trail” is available in its entirely on our website, cayugacounty.us/234/County-Historians-Office, and on cayugagenealogy.org/books/index.htm.
Ruth Bradley is the Cayuga County historian. For more information, call her office at (315) 253-1300.
