Brave Women FLX launches outdoor activity challenge
OUTDOORS

Snowshoes
Deposit Photos

Regional tourism campaign Brave Women FLX is hosting a Virtual 100K challenge to encourage people of all ages to get active this winter despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants can walk, hike, run, snowshoe, snowboard, ski and more to complete the 100 kilometer goal by the end of the challenge March 15. Registration costs $20 and is open through March 1. Participants receive a Brave Women FLX neck gaiter, lip balm and shield sticker.

The campaign, which promotes women's leadership and awareness of women's history in the Finger Lakes, encourages participants to share their journeys by tagging @bravewomenflx and using the hashtag #bravewomenflx on social media. Personal results can also be shared on their profile pages after registering for the challenge.

"To pay tribute to the women who forged a path for future generations, participants are invited to forge their own path, whether through the snow or just on the treadmill. With no stressful tracking or check-ins, the challenge is perfect for those who want to choose their own pace and track their own progress. In this challenge, everyone is a winner, but many participants are teaming up with friends and family near and far to stay on track and stay connected in a virtual way," the campaign said in a news release.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/FingerLakes/WhereBraveWomenWinter. For more information, visit facebook.com/bravewomenflx.

