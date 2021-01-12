Brave Women FLX launches outdoor activity challenge

The campaign, which promotes women's leadership and awareness of women's history in the Finger Lakes, encourages participants to share their journeys by tagging @bravewomenflx and using the hashtag #bravewomenflx on social media. Personal results can also be shared on their profile pages after registering for the challenge.

"To pay tribute to the women who forged a path for future generations, participants are invited to forge their own path, whether through the snow or just on the treadmill. With no stressful tracking or check-ins, the challenge is perfect for those who want to choose their own pace and track their own progress. In this challenge, everyone is a winner, but many participants are teaming up with friends and family near and far to stay on track and stay connected in a virtual way," the campaign said in a news release.