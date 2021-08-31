Breast cancer organization to host virtual walk

"We are excited to bring together anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer so that they can walk together in support of our mission to end breast cancer," said Elizabeth Webster, development manager Komen Upstate New York, in a news release. "We are still in a time where we must prioritize the health and safety of our participants, so we will be providing virtual activities during the week leading up to the More Than Pink Walk and limited in-person events where it is safe to do so."