Breast cancer organization to host virtual walk

Susan G. Komen Upstate New York will once again host a More Than Pink Virtual Walk on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The nonprofit breast cancer organization invites individuals and teams to participate in the walk, with a special emphasis on company teams this year due to many working remotely.
"We are excited to bring together anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer so that they can walk together in support of our mission to end breast cancer," said Elizabeth Webster, development manager Komen Upstate New York, in a news release. "We are still in a time where we must prioritize the health and safety of our participants, so we will be providing virtual activities during the week leading up to the More Than Pink Walk and limited in-person events where it is safe to do so."
Registration is free and open to the public, and includes access to the More Than Pink app, a virtual event day experience, and a commemorative T-shirt for those who raise more than $100.
For more information, or to register, visit komen.org/upstatenywalk.