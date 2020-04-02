Brower: Symposium focuses on healing ills of Owasco Lake drinking water

• Scientists will always need to test and analyze data to form theories. This year, for example, an experiment by Dr. Halfman of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges showed that cyanobacteria is dormant in lake bottom mud and rises out of the mud under the right conditions to form surface harmful algal blooms. These sickly green HABs often release toxins that cause human and animal health problems.

• Education will always be necessary for everyone in the Owasco Lake Watershed. For instance, cyanobacteria is not algae (i.e. a plant) though it looks like algae. It is a bacteria that, like plants, uses light to photosynthesize and create energy. Citizens must know and help in every way possible to assure we all avoid contact with any discolored water or surface scum that we suspect may be a HAB. Scientists constantly discover new pieces of the lake’s water quality puzzle. Underwater surveys by divers have discovered massive numbers of tiny mussels on the bottom of our lake that feed on phosphorus and spit out cyanobacteria, releasing it into the “water column.” We will always need time to study and analyze!