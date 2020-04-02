Brower: Symposium focuses on healing ills of Owasco Lake drinking water

Over 100 people attended the annual “Bob Brower Scientific Symposium” held Saturday morning, March 7, at Auburn Public Theater. Three doctors and two “practitioners” told of many successful efforts to diagnose the sources of illnesses affecting our lake. Better yet, they prescribed treatments to save our lake. The “illness” has been getting worse for 50 years, the water testing and advocacy needed to save the lake has been active for at least 30 years, and the funding needed to “operate” on the patient has been minimally available for 20 years. This is what the Owasco Lakes’s care providers have realized will always be needed to heal and preserve our drinking water:
• Stewardship from volunteers will always be needed. It is largely through volunteer efforts that Owasco Lake is postured for the help it is getting.
• Physical repairs and improvements to channel water will always require the Soil and Water Conservation District and collaborating groups.
• Road ditch maintenance from town and village road departments will always be needed and crucial to check runoff erosion into the lake.
• Crop rotations and field buffers will always be required and we need to provide material support to farmers managing the 65,000 acres of farmland in our 130,000-acre watershed.
• Incorporation of manure into the soil as the manure is applied will always be of primary importance to both agricultural and residential land users. Subsurface application of manure on fields reduces surface runoff of nutrients and bacteria into the lake and streams during rain events.
• Scientists will always need to test and analyze data to form theories. This year, for example, an experiment by Dr. Halfman of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges showed that cyanobacteria is dormant in lake bottom mud and rises out of the mud under the right conditions to form surface harmful algal blooms. These sickly green HABs often release toxins that cause human and animal health problems.
• Education will always be necessary for everyone in the Owasco Lake Watershed. For instance, cyanobacteria is not algae (i.e. a plant) though it looks like algae. It is a bacteria that, like plants, uses light to photosynthesize and create energy. Citizens must know and help in every way possible to assure we all avoid contact with any discolored water or surface scum that we suspect may be a HAB. Scientists constantly discover new pieces of the lake’s water quality puzzle. Underwater surveys by divers have discovered massive numbers of tiny mussels on the bottom of our lake that feed on phosphorus and spit out cyanobacteria, releasing it into the “water column.” We will always need time to study and analyze!
• Funding for diagnosis and healing will always be needed. In 2017, New York state set aside $65 million dollars in funding to help fight the cyanobacteria problem plaguing our state’s lakes. The funding is intended for: Accelerating implementation of agricultural best management practices; ditch remediation of ditches with deep seeding them with vegetation; and remediation of pollution from both general and specific sources as we locate them. However, state grants usually require local support, perhaps 25% of a project’s cost. Your Owasco Watershed Lake Association raised more than $50,000 through corporate and private donations to offset some local “match requirements” to help pay for the Soil and Water Conservation District’s 28 miles of road ditch hydro seeding.
We will always face new challenges, such as the “micro pollutants” from medicines, personal care products, pesticides, coffee and household chemicals found in 2018 at detectable levels in 12 water samples from two sites in Owasco Lake.
To summarize: We may have reached a point at which action and effort are finally addressing the causes of Owasco’s ills, but the “doctors” and “nurses” will always be needed in a constant and endless effort to save and preserve our drinking water.
Gilda Brower is a member of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association Board of Directors. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.
