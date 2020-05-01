Brower: Three doctors study Owasco Lake

Last year, three scientists studied the challenges facing Owasco Lake and reported the findings of their tests on Saturday, March 7, at the annual Bob Brower Scientific Symposium sponsored by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. Dr. John Halfman reported on "The Status of the Lake 2019." Dr. Lewis McCaffrey reported on harmful toxins and cyanobacteria in the lake. And Dr. Teng Zeng reported on “micro-pollutants” detected in our drinking water. Here is a summary of their reports:
'Status of the Lake'
Dr. John Halfman is a professor of environmental studies at Hobart and William Smith College who has been testing Owasco Lake for over 10 years. He has been puzzled that the levels of cyanobacteria (which looks like algae but is actually a harmful bacteria) were often not detectable at high levels in water samples. He decided to test mud at the bottom of the lake to explain how the levels of algae found in water samples could be so low, and yet allow HABs to occur. He simply placed jars half full of lake-bottom mud in warm sun on a windowsill. Sure enough, the algae rose out of the mud and solved the mystery of substantial blooms in water so low in suspended algae.
Dr. Halfman has also observed, when comparing data from year to year, that heavy rains cause increases in nutrient flow into the lake, leading to increased algal blooms. The more frequent and prolonged the rains, the greater the number of cyanobacteria blooms. In 2019, financial support for testing allowed nine sites to be tested, some up Dutch Hollow Brook. Dr. Halfman was looking for sources of serious erosion. His data revealed that 99% of the nutrients from erosion supporting algae growth enter Owasco Lake during rain events.
The good news: Dr. Halfman reported that during this past year, more nutrients left the lake than entered the lake. Even though 2019 was a wet year, more nutrients left the lake than the year before. Cyanobacteria plumes can be reduced by preventing nutrients from entering streams, by controlling the flow of nutrients into roadside ditches, and by using “bioreactors” to remove phosphorus before it enters the lake.
Harmful algal blooms
• Dr. Lewis McCaffrey, of the Department of Environmental Conservation Finger Lakes Hub, reported on harmful algal blooms. Cyanobacteria, found fossilized in rocks dating back 400 million years, grows in warm water between 65 and 80 degrees, and needs light for energy. It can grow in low nutrient lakes. Cyanobacteria can “fix” microcystins (liver toxins), anatoxins (can be fatal to dogs) and lipopolysaccharides (skin irritants). Owasco Lake is susceptible to such cyanobacteria. As a rule, all green water and scum should be avoided due to the risk of cyanobacteria, and if observed, it should be reported to Drew Snell, Owasco Lake Watershed inspector. His number is (315) 427-5188. The website to report suspected HABs is on.ny.gov/nyhabs.
The Clean Water Infrastructure Bill of 2017 allotted $2.5 billion for 12 lakes in four regions of New York. Each lake has an action plan, including erosion source management, ditch hydroseed and rock reinforcement, mud management and agricultural runoff management. A 25% local match is needed to access the funding.
Some invasive species, such as zebra mussels, digest phosphorus but spit out cyanobacteria, releasing it into the water. Studies are being done to create ways to mitigate the growth of blue green algae. Clarkson University is patenting a new technology using a “dissolved air flotation machine”. Another study uses nutrient “inactivants” to inhibit growth of HABs with hydrogen peroxide. Eventually, other practical solutions will find their way into our mitigation strategies.
Chemicals in drinking water
Dr. Teng Zeng of Syracuse University’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering studied micro-pollutants found in our drinking water as trace elements of pharmaceuticals, personal care products, pesticides and coffee. His graduate assistant reported that 300 volunteers who have been trained to take water samples and know the protocols needed to create reliable data tested 18 lakes in 2018, and over 100 lakes in 2019.
Auburn’s drinking water contained 22 measurable particles in 12 samples from two sites on Owasco Lake in 2018. Some of the chemicals were caffeine, pesticides, personal care chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Diligence and scrutiny help us become aware of and understand our challenges. To act upon the issues, we need to know what is in our water, where the chemicals and bacteria are coming from, and how to keep our water safe to drink. The work of these scientists is vital to our continued efforts to preserve and protect Owasco Lake.