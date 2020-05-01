Brower: Three doctors study Owasco Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last year, three scientists studied the challenges facing Owasco Lake and reported the findings of their tests on Saturday, March 7, at the annual Bob Brower Scientific Symposium sponsored by the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. Dr. John Halfman reported on "The Status of the Lake 2019." Dr. Lewis McCaffrey reported on harmful toxins and cyanobacteria in the lake. And Dr. Teng Zeng reported on “micro-pollutants” detected in our drinking water. Here is a summary of their reports:

'Status of the Lake'

Dr. John Halfman is a professor of environmental studies at Hobart and William Smith College who has been testing Owasco Lake for over 10 years. He has been puzzled that the levels of cyanobacteria (which looks like algae but is actually a harmful bacteria) were often not detectable at high levels in water samples. He decided to test mud at the bottom of the lake to explain how the levels of algae found in water samples could be so low, and yet allow HABs to occur. He simply placed jars half full of lake-bottom mud in warm sun on a windowsill. Sure enough, the algae rose out of the mud and solved the mystery of substantial blooms in water so low in suspended algae.