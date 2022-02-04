Brower: Why we all need to join the Owasco Watershed Lake Association

Water is almost half of your body mass, so it is safe to say that if you live in Auburn and surrounding communities, half of your body is Owasco Lake!

We are fortunate to live in a part of the world where fresh drinking water is plentiful. In fact, we estimate that 20% of all the surface freshwater on our planet is contained in the Great Lakes watershed, and adds up to over 3,000 cubic miles of drinkable water!

Water quality has to be closely monitored to assure the health and well-being of all our citizens, animals and crops. Over the past 35 years, Owasco Watershed Lake Association volunteers have sent water samples to labs and supported many efforts to assess the health of the lake. When tests have reflected unhealthy levels of phosphates or cyanobacteria, it has been OWLA volunteers taking water samples and funding the testing in cooperation with the Cayuga County Health Department, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Soil and Water Conservation District.

Though we all pay taxes and we all agree our tax dollars should be used to preserve water quality, accessing tax dollars requires massive support from citizens of all walks of life. Government "of the people, for the people, by the people" requires people. All people have to realize how important the health of our lake is to every man, woman and child. The voice of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association needs to be strengthened by your voice, your family and your friends. Since more than 40,000 people drink Owasco Lake water and thousands more enjoy the lake and reap the benefits of Owasco Lake tourism, residency and recreation, that voice should be more than 40,000 individuals strong!

Powerful efforts are currently underway. Checking the flow of pollutants into the lake, monitoring and preventing the spread of the destructive hemlock woolly adelgid in the hemlock trees that are so important to preventing erosion, reinforcing stream banks, water testing, ditch drainage repair, writing grants and communicating with students and elected officials are all activities supported by OWLA volunteers!

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association’s membership is growing every day thanks to the need to be “watershed aware”! OWLA volunteers recently walked a property in search of the HWA on hemlock trees. The property owner was so impressed that he called to ask, “How do I become a member of OWLA”? You don’t have to be a scientist. All citizens are always welcome. You don’t have to spend hours. Just add your voice by becoming a member ($25 for a single person, $50 for a family). Visit owla.org to join or call (315) 729-1548 to speak to a membership committee volunteer.

If you can attend the OWLA Zoom meetings you will learn about important OWLA activities. OWLA presents a public information meeting on the first Wednesday of every other month. Our speaker on Feb. 2 will be Darby Kiley of the Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability. Ms. Kiley's presentation will cover the benefits of stream buffers, how varying buffer widths meet different objectives, and regulatory tools used by two towns in Tompkins County.

On Saturday, March 19, you can Zoom into the Bob Brower Scientific Symposium to hear the latest Owasco Lake and watershed research presented in terms everyone can understand. And all members receive the bimonthly OWLA newsletter, Voice of the Lake.

If you are already a member of OWLA, please consider becoming an OWLA board member. Contact us at (315) 704-5510 or info@owla.org if you are interested in joining this dynamic group.

The biggest reward of OWLA membership is the satisfaction of knowing that we are doing the best we can to preserve and protect Owasco Lake and its watershed. Become a part of the solution today! For more information, visit owla.org.

Gilda Brower is a member of the board of directors of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association. For more information, or to join OWLA, visit owla.org.

