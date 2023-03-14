There seems to be a common assumption that all pain is the result of either swelling or inflammation. This usually leads to the copious usage of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen as the first line of treatment. While you may have some reduction in pain when taking ibuprofen, it does not mean the relief was a result of an anti-inflammatory effect. Over-the-counter medications, especially OTC NSAIDs, provide two different mechanisms. The first is an anti-inflammatory effect and the second is strictly analgesia or pain relief. The question remains which one, if any, is controlling your pain at any given time?

Granted, many pain causing conditions are inflammatory in nature. An acute strain or an acute sprain will generate swelling, bleeding and an inflammatory reaction as part of the recovery process. The longer these conditions stay around either because of severity or lack of treatment, the process shifts gears and is no longer inflammatory, changing to a degenerative process on a cellular as well as a macro-tissue level.

Elbow pain, commonly referred to as “tennis elbow” is a good example of this conversion. It is common to overuse your hand, wrist and elbow resulting in acute pain. Most patients would self-treat with “Dr. Google” these days, trying ice, heat, OTC medications and perhaps some stretches or exercises “Siri” recommended. The general public would only seek treatment after a lengthy attempt (typically greater than six months) at self-treatment.

OTC NSAIDs have been shown to cause several common adverse side effects including, but not limited to, anemia, DNA damage, hearing loss, hypertension, Influenza mortality, miscarriage, cardiac disease, increased cardiac mortality, etc. Because of these adverse reactions many patients ask about natural alternatives as anti-inflammatories to traditional OTC pharmaceutical based medications. The good news is that there have been some very good studies performed on several different nutraceuticals as these natural compounds are now commonly referred.

Both ginger and turmeric have been studied and have an excellent research track record individually documenting their anti-inflammatory properties. A recent study published in 2022, studied ginger and turmeric in combination to evaluate their synergistic effect on inflammatory processes. This study concluded the following: “Our study provides scientific evidence in support of the combined use of ginger and turmeric to alleviate inflammatory processes.” The concept of synergy in healthcare has been growing and we continue to investigate synergistic compounds to amplify positive effects and reduce negative effects.

A study published in 2011 looked at combining ginkgo biloba leaf extract, astaxanthin (ASX), and vitamin C and comparing this to ibuprofen for the treatment and prevention of respiratory inflammation. The authors summarized the findings in this way: “Such combinations of non-toxic phytochemicals constitute powerful tools for the prevention of onset of acute and chronic inflammatory disease if consumed regularly by healthy individuals; and may also augment the effectiveness of therapy for those with established illness.”

A 2006 study looked at the usage of Omega-3 Fatty Acids (fish oil) as an alternative to prescription and OTC NSAIDs for pain related to spinal disc pain (non-surgical neck and back pain) and spinal arthritis. The authors stated the following regarding the results of their study: “Our results mirror other controlled studies that compared ibuprofen and omega-3 essential fatty acids (EFA’s) demonstrating equivalent effect in reducing arthritic pain. Omega-3 EFA fish oil supplements appear to be a safer alternative to NSAIDs for treatment of nonsurgical neck or back pain in this selective group.”

These are just a few examples of readily available and well-studied natural substances that have been shown to be equal or better to traditional anti-inflammatory medications. These compounds have been shown to be safe and effective in not only reducing pain related to inflammatory processes they have been shown to have a positive effect on the inflammatory process at the cellular level for several different conditions ranging from respiratory inflammation to auto-immune disease and musculoskeletal pain.

Keep in mind that there are hundreds if not thousands of natural substances available. Unfortunately, not all of those substances have undergone the rigor of study through the traditional scientific method. Fortunately, scientific studies are readily available to the general public through a variety of internet platforms most notably https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, which is a national scientific data base housing scientific papers.

Keep in mind that just because the noted natural substances have been studied and shown to be “safe,” it does not mean they are safe for everyone with all medical conditions. Therefore, before taking any compound as treatment or prevention you should have a conversation with your trusted health care provider and see if that substance is either helpful or contraindicated for your condition.