Buchberger: An update on plantar fasciitis

If these various treatments fail to yield a resolution to the painful foot, there are a variety of injections that can be performed in conjunction with flexibility and strengthening exercises. While a cortisone injection is the most common injection, platelet-rich plasma injections are showing promising results in the right candidates. These injections use the patient’s own blood cells to heal the painful fascia. The goal of the cortisone injection is to reduce inflammation. Unfortunately, the pain associated with most cases of plantar fasciitis is related to degeneration of the fascia and not inflammation. Therefore, PRP may actually be a better physiological choice to remedy plantar fasciitis.

In many cases of stubborn plantar fascitis, several or all of these options need to be combined with the appropriate exercise program and medical management of any underlying comorbidity in order to achieve the desired result.

Lastly, recognizing when your shoes are ready to be replaced, or when you simply need new or better shoes, can be the difference between a quick recovery or falling into a chronic and lengthy problem. Shoes don’t last as long as we think, and most shoes are the definition of planned obsolescence. You may also need to change the specific type of shoe. As we age, our bodies don't accept the pounding as well, and we need shoes with more advanced cushioning. In most cases, foot pain does not resolve without treatment. Finding out the cause or causes of the pain is the key step in getting the pain to resolve so you can return to your chosen activities.

Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist, certified strength and conditioning specialist, and a diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with 31 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117 or activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.

