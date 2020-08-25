Buchberger: Arthritic knees and the surgery decision

The question remains, what to do with an arthritic knee? If we take into account the current state of research combined with clinical practice experience and factor in efficiency, the following pathway could be an effective route: Patients with knee pain, reduced range of motion and poor function would opt for an injection to start the process. The goal of the injection is to reduce pain, improve some range of motion, and restore daily function. The injection will not make your legs stronger. If additional treatment or strengthening is required, physical therapy would be next. The goal of physical therapy would be to resolve stiffness, improve range of motion, reduce pain and restore community and recreational activities. If the injection and/or physical therapy do not provide an adequate outcome based on the patient’s expectations, arthroscopic surgery to improve the joint architecture becomes an option. Physical therapy would follow this surgery to reduce swelling and restore function. Lastly, if the patient’s condition still displayed postoperative deficits but were not a candidate for a TKA, some type of synthetic joint fluid injection could be of benefit to delay having the more invasive TKA.