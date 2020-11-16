Buchberger: Autoimmune disorders and joint pain

At some point in our lives, we will all experience joint pain for one reason or another. As we age, the pain may affect multiple joints, joints we overuse because of occupational activities, joints we overused in our younger days from athletics, isolated joint pain from a previous injury, or pain in several joints from unexpected trauma like a motor vehicle or recreational activity accident. When multiple joints start to get involved in the absence of a traumatic incident, another cause that should be considered is some type of autoimmune disorder.
What exactly is an autoimmune disorder? Autoimmune diseases are a group of conditions best known for confusing our own cells for foreign cells, leading to destruction of those particular cells, tissues, joints or organs. Johns Hopkins reports that there are more than 80 different types of autoimmune diseases affecting a variety of body parts.
While some autoimmune disorders are subtler and thus more difficult to identify, others, like rheumatoid arthritis, provide visible clues in the way of predictable joint deformities and reliable laboratory studies. Subtle forms of autoimmune disease can be disorders such as lupus (a connective tissue disorder) or Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (which is basically the immune system attacking the thyroid gland). This is usually misdiagnosed as hypothyroidism and is never tested for the autoimmune component.
Autoimmune diseases have a series of common symptoms, including fatigue, skin issues, joint pain, joint swelling, abdominal and digestive symptoms, swollen glands and perhaps recurrent fevers. Often the initiating symptom is nonspecific joint pain that has been ignored and/or self-treated for several weeks or months without avail. These patients usually end up seeking medical advice that leads to physical therapy. The presenting complaint usually responds to a limited degree to a variety of therapeutic treatments, but then falls short. At that point, the symptom pattern levels off and/or exacerbates, usually spreading to other joints. An additional clue is that the patient may actually respond well to an oral steroid such as prednisone. This indicates that there is some chronic low-level inflammatory process going on. At this point, further investigation for an autoimmune disorder is a good idea. Even a consultation with a rheumatologist or functional medicine specialist may be in order.
So what sets this cycle in motion? First and foremost, you can have a genetic predilection. In other words, there is a genetic code that is passed along in your DNA. There is usually an internal clock that expresses the gene at a certain point in your life. More recently, we have seen things that can actually cause mutations in our body as we age if we don't counter them early enough. Smoking is probably the biggest offender. After a period of time, any mutations that have occurred due to smoking will not reverse. So obviously it is better not to start smoking at all or, at the very least, quit as soon as possible before the mutations occur. Obesity and lack of activity can be another trigger for autoimmune disorders, since they will stimulate chronic low-level inflammation in the body.
Diet also matters. Eating a “healthy” diet actually isn’t enough. For instance, if you have a family history of a particular type of autoimmune disorder (such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis), you would want to avoid gluten since this will increase antibodies against your thyroid gland. Think of someone with a peanut allergy. If you have seen someone react to the smallest amount of peanut dust, you know it can be severe and life-threatening. Now imagine a similar reaction inside your body when you eat gluten, sugar or dairy. But instead of your throat swelling, your stomach, intestines, joints and tissues become inflamed and/or swollen. Since you more than likely eat these offending foods on a daily basis, it can take months or years to heal. The primary things to avoid if you are diagnosed with an autoimmune disease are gluten, sugar, dairy and most processed or boxed foods. Eating a whole food type of diet is important to reduce long-term tissue destruction. Typically, looking up information on a paleo diet (https://ultimatepaleoguide.com/autoimmune-protocol) is an easier place to start. It focuses on what to eat, rather than focusing on what not to eat.
If you have joint aches that don't seem to be resolving for whatever reason, you are over the age of 30, you have made a concerted effort to remedy the problem with therapy/treatments/medications, and you are still not getting better, you may consider a conversation with your doctor about investigating the possibility of an autoimmune problem. Keep in mind that some sources state that there are over 700 million cases of autoimmune disease worldwide, and it is third only behind cancer and heart disease. While there are effective management strategies, most do not involve taking one pill. Autoimmune disorders require a change in lifestyle.
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist, certified strength and conditioning specialist, and diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 32 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.
