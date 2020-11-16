Buchberger: Autoimmune disorders and joint pain

So what sets this cycle in motion? First and foremost, you can have a genetic predilection. In other words, there is a genetic code that is passed along in your DNA. There is usually an internal clock that expresses the gene at a certain point in your life. More recently, we have seen things that can actually cause mutations in our body as we age if we don't counter them early enough. Smoking is probably the biggest offender. After a period of time, any mutations that have occurred due to smoking will not reverse. So obviously it is better not to start smoking at all or, at the very least, quit as soon as possible before the mutations occur. Obesity and lack of activity can be another trigger for autoimmune disorders, since they will stimulate chronic low-level inflammation in the body.

Diet also matters. Eating a “healthy” diet actually isn’t enough. For instance, if you have a family history of a particular type of autoimmune disorder (such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis), you would want to avoid gluten since this will increase antibodies against your thyroid gland. Think of someone with a peanut allergy. If you have seen someone react to the smallest amount of peanut dust, you know it can be severe and life-threatening. Now imagine a similar reaction inside your body when you eat gluten, sugar or dairy. But instead of your throat swelling, your stomach, intestines, joints and tissues become inflamed and/or swollen. Since you more than likely eat these offending foods on a daily basis, it can take months or years to heal. The primary things to avoid if you are diagnosed with an autoimmune disease are gluten, sugar, dairy and most processed or boxed foods. Eating a whole food type of diet is important to reduce long-term tissue destruction. Typically, looking up information on a paleo diet (https://ultimatepaleoguide.com/autoimmune-protocol) is an easier place to start. It focuses on what to eat, rather than focusing on what not to eat.