Buchberger: Avoid YouTube workouts at home during COVID-19

In this bizarre time, when a large percentage of the population has been confined to their homes, trying to maintain activity level has required some creativity, especially for those who are used to attending exercise classes in a structured format. Many people have been searching YouTube for a variety of videos to get ideas for workouts. This is where the problem arises. Just because an exercise looks “good” does not mean it is appropriate for your current fitness level, age, body type or health history. This is where YouTube becomes dangerous. Most of these videos posted online merely demonstrate an exercise movement but do not provide the appropriate warnings. If warnings are given, the human psyche is to ignore the warning, because our mind takes us back to a time when we had the ability to perform the exercise with minimal risk.

As we age, there is a need to change how we exercise and why we exercise. Our bodies change with age and react differently to a variety of exercise types. The question remains: Why do we need to change our plan for exercise and activity as we get older? If you have an orthopedic medical problem such as shoulder, knee, neck or back pain, then this becomes your limiting factor and your exercise routine must be designed around it. Trying to ignore your limiting factor will only raise your level of frustration. YouTube is not the place to try and negotiate your way around your particular limiting factor; speak to a health care professional. In addition to any particular orthopedic issues, our muscles are negatively influenced by age itself, lifestyle and disease. While one of these items may not limit our activity, two or more together are more likely to do so.