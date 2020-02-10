Buchberger: Benefits, risks of inversion therapy for back pain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The accepted mechanism of inversion therapy is to reverse the effects of gravity. Since gravity is compressive in nature, inversion therapy is used to decompress the spine and surrounding structures. When you achieve a particular degree of inversion, the muscles, tendons, ligaments and fascia will stretch. Once they have begun to lengthen, the spinal joints will decompress and then the spinal discs will stretch to increase the space between the vertebrae. Stretching of the spinal discs creates a vacuum, in theory, that will help to pull herniated disc material back into the disc, thus decreasing pressure on the exiting spinal nerves.

Health care providers do not recommend complete inversion (hanging upside down) when you begin inversion therapy, especially if you have never done it before. Most experts recommend starting at an angle of between 20 and 45 degrees of inversion for one to two minutes repeated four or five times with an equal amount of recovery time between sessions. If you are partially inverted for one minute, you should return to the starting position for a minute before performing another minute of the inversion.