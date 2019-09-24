The question of the month seems to be: “What kind of pillow should I get that will help my neck pain?” I wish the answer was as simple as providing the name of a pillow or pillow company. But low and behold, it is not. If you have read my column over the last 10 years, you will know that I take a slightly different viewpoint on things, and choosing a pillow is no exception. So prepare to have your mind blown.
The most common comment you will hear from “experts” who recommend pillows for a patient with neck pain is that the pillow should “support the natural curve of the neck.” While this sounds good in theory, it doesn't play out well when other factors are taken into account. In order for a pillow to “support” your neck when sleeping on your back, the pillow or neck roll would have to be under your neck and it would have to allow your head to rest back on the mattress or sleep surface. Other than a neck roll, no other sleeping device acts in this manner. All pillows, regardless of shape, lift the head to a degree and thus place the neck in a slightly flexed position, causing chronic strain during sleeping hours.
Pillows that do not hold form, such as feather or various types of moldable pillows, will create a variety of malpositions of the head and neck during the night, regardless of your sleep position. The tendency is for the pillow to be bunched up and force the head into flexion or lateral flexion more than desired. Curved pillows never allow the head to rest in the appropriate position and tend to force the neck forward. If you are a side sleeper, the curved pillow will have your head tip downward into a side bend, putting strain on the topside of the neck. So while sleeping on your side is a preferable position, doing so with a curved pillow is not the best choice.
First and foremost, not all necks are created equal or age equally. When choosing a pillow, consider the current state of your cervical spine (neck). If you are older and have some moderate to advanced degeneration (arthritis) in the neck, the pillow you used when you were 25 will no longer do the job. If you are young, flexible and don't have any appreciable degeneration, your menu of options is much larger because your muscles, ligaments and joints are more adaptable to varying positions.
So the question remains: Is there a “best pillow” for patients with neck pain? The answer, as I am sure you guessed by now, is no. However, there are a few simple guidelines that you can follow to help narrow down your choices and keep you from having a closet full of pillows that are uncomfortable, and create more neck pain instead of less.
The critical piece of the puzzle involves the thickness and density of the pillow. Most patients with neck pain default to sleeping on the side. So if you have made the move to sleeping on your side, you should be concerned with the distance from the side of your ear to the tip of your shoulder. When sleeping on your side you want to fill in this distance so that your head is parallel to the sleeping surface. Therefore, if the pillow is to thick your head will be pushed up. If it is too thin or soft, your head will drop down. Both of these scenarios will result in neck pain. Now, the mission sounds simple, but with the vast number of pillow products available and the subsequent deceiving marketing, it makes it very difficult to choose a good product. Personally — and this is my personal preference based on the previous information — a square, non-contoured, high-density memory foam pillow such as the Therapedic Trucool memory foam side sleeper pillow from Bed, Bath and Beyond works very well for both side and stomach sleepers. I get no money from them. It is just a good product.
For the back sleepers, it is a bit more difficult. For all pillows, think in terms of not just supporting your neck, but supporting the weight of your head and your neck. Your head needs to be able to drop down without the chin rising to the ceiling when your head hits the pillow. Something like the XTRA-Comfort Orthopedic pillow has the right idea for back sleepers. Regardless of the style of pillow you use, make sure you pull it down toward your shoulders and upper back, so that the pillow takes the weight of your head and cradles your neck. If you follow these guidelines and avoid the myths, you may have an easier time finding that good night's sleep.