Buchberger: Common conditions of the human thumb

One of the most recognizable aspects of a human being is the presence of an opposable (can touch the other digits) and prehensible (ability to grasp) thumb. While some primates and living beings have thumb-like structures, none are developed as uniquely as the human thumb. The special design of the human thumb allows for grasping, punching (yes, punching is uniquely human), fine motor control and manual dexterity. Various scientific sources have demonstrated a correlation between human thumb development and the development of tool use in human evolution. If you have ever injured your thumb or have a painful thumb, you also know of its importance in daily life.

There are many causes of thumb pain, and figuring out the cause is important because the treatment will be dictated by the specific cause. Injuries to the thumb from trauma such as fractures and ligament injury are usually straightforward since there is a mechanism of injury. Fractures commonly occur from falls and impacts, including punching an immovable object. Injury to the ulnar collateral ligament of the thumb can occur from trauma or overuse. When the thumb is bent backward from impact, it is referred to as skier's thumb. When it is gradually damaged over time it is referred to as game keeper's thumb. Injury to this ligament may make the thumb joint unstable. When the injury is traumatic, surgical correction is common followed by physical or occupational therapy. Overuse injuries to the thumb ligaments generally respond well to nonoperative treatment with bracing and physical therapy.

Arthritis is another possible cause of thumb pain. Rheumatoid arthritis (autoimmune) can affect the base of the thumb (basal joint arthritis). This is usually treated pharmaceutically under the care of a rheumatologist. Physical or occupational therapy may be required. Eventually, joint replacement surgery is a possibility depending on the level of joint destruction. Osteoarthritis occurs with overuse of the thumb. Pain and anti-inflammatory medications can be helpful. Physical therapy can help with restoring range of motion and reducing pain. For home care, in my experience there is nothing better for an arthritic thumb than a paraffin bath.

Overuse conditions of the thumb tendons are very common today given the number of repetitions people perform on their electronic devices. Inflammation of the thumb tendons referred to as de Quervains tenosynovitis can follow excessive use, including assembly work and/or texting activity, which is referred to as “i-thumb” or “text thumb."

Physical therapy and occasionally cortisone injections may be used to treat this type of overuse condition. Trigger thumb is also another overuse condition. When trying to straighten the thumb, it will catch as a thickened nodule gets caught in the tendon sheath. If the nodule sneaks through the sheath the thumb will “trigger,” or snap into extension. Treatment is aimed at shrinking the nodule, usually with either a cortisone injection or physical therapy. Frequently, the nodule becomes too thick for conservative treatment and requires surgical correction.

Because the median nerve controls sensation for part of the thumb, it is not unusual for patients with carpal tunnel syndrome to have pain, numbness, tingling and/or weakness of the thumb. Treating the carpal tunnel syndrome with bracing, medication and physical therapy will usually resolve the thumb pain.

There are many physical therapy treatments available for patients with thumb pain. Manual therapies such as Active Release Techniques, instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization, extra-corporal shock wave and joint mobilization can help improve mobility and reduce pain. Ultrasound can improve circulation through deep heating. Stretching and strengthening exercises for the thumb, wrist and forearm will support the therapeutic portion of the treatment. These exercises must be performed daily at home by the patient.

If you have suffered a trauma or suspect a fracture, or if the condition is simply not getting better with conservative management, you should see an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand and wrist disorders. Plain film X-rays are necessary to establish the level of destruction to the thumb joint and if a joint replacement is an option. If a ligament injury or tear is suspected, than an MRI may be indicated to discuss surgical options.

In the past, the primary population for wrist and thumb pain were typists; today, everyone is a typist using their computer, tablet, and/or cell phone. Therefore, everyone that utilizes an electronic device is at risk for overuse thumb injuries. If you are not already performing basic stretching for your hand and wrist look online for some basic stretching to perform, on a regular basis, to prevent overuse injuries. After all, without the thumb, Facebook would have to change its logo.