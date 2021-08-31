Buchberger: Common disorders of the thumb

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the main ligaments of the MCP joint is the ulnar collateral ligament located on the inside part of the thumb at the joint. This ligament can be injured in a number of common ways, and there are names associated with this condition based on the mechanism of injury. Injury to the UCL of the thumb was originally known as gamekeeper’s thumb. Gamekeeper’s thumb is an insufficiency of the UCL of the MCP joint of the thumb. The phrase first appeared in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery in 1955. The condition was most common with Scottish gamekeepers, when they sacrificed rabbits by breaking the neck using their thumb and index finger. This maneuver was repeated many times during the life of a gamekeeper, ultimately leading to a UCL tear of attrition. Once the ligament was torn, the joint would be unstable, weak and painful.

In the present day, this type of injury is typically more acute. Common causes include a skier’s hand landing on a ski pole, causing a valgus force on the thumb, thus the name “skier’s thumb." Any mechanism that forces the thumb into valgus (moving the tip of the thumb away from the index finger) can result in a tear of the UCL. Another example is sliding headfirst into a base and catching the thumb on the base.