Buchberger: Common disorders of the thumb

The human hand has many unique attributes, but nothing is more unique than the opposable thumb. While the thumb is a unique structure, it is not exclusive to the human hand. Several different animals, mostly primates, possess an opposable thumb. The thumb is what allows the human hand to perform a variety of activities like grasping and fine dexterity movements. With these specialized movements can also come a variety of malfunctions, overuse and traumatic disorders.
Because an opposable human thumb supplies such diverse and dramatic range of motion, it is also subject to wearing out. Any mechanical structure that is built to supply a large degree of movement will be subject to premature breakdown. The human thumb is no different. Prior to the invention of handheld devices, the thumb was already used in a variety of daily activities. With the explosion of handheld devices, the human thumb saw its repetitive strain use multiply exponentially overnight. This added use has led to a variety of disorders related to overuse.
There are three primary joints to the human thumb. The first is the interphalangeal joint, which is located closest to the thumbnail. The next joint, working back toward the wrist, is the metacarpal phalangeal joint. The joint that connects the thumb to the wrist is the carpal metacarpal joint.
Both the MCP and CMC joints are subject to early degeneration (arthritis) secondary to either overuse/repetitive strain, trauma or inflammatory arthritic disorders like rheumatoid arthritis. The MCP joint will break down from mechanical overuse with chronic application of pressure, such a massage therapist or chiropractor. It can also suffer overuse from chronic texting and swiping on a handheld device or repetitive fine dexterity movements, like working in manufacturing. Over time, all forms of repetitive strain will lead to arthritic degeneration at the base of the thumb. Once the structural cartilage of the joint begins to degenerate, the joint will become unstable because of the architectural breakdown.
One of the main ligaments of the MCP joint is the ulnar collateral ligament located on the inside part of the thumb at the joint. This ligament can be injured in a number of common ways, and there are names associated with this condition based on the mechanism of injury. Injury to the UCL of the thumb was originally known as gamekeeper’s thumb. Gamekeeper’s thumb is an insufficiency of the UCL of the MCP joint of the thumb. The phrase first appeared in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery in 1955. The condition was most common with Scottish gamekeepers, when they sacrificed rabbits by breaking the neck using their thumb and index finger. This maneuver was repeated many times during the life of a gamekeeper, ultimately leading to a UCL tear of attrition. Once the ligament was torn, the joint would be unstable, weak and painful.
In the present day, this type of injury is typically more acute. Common causes include a skier’s hand landing on a ski pole, causing a valgus force on the thumb, thus the name “skier’s thumb." Any mechanism that forces the thumb into valgus (moving the tip of the thumb away from the index finger) can result in a tear of the UCL. Another example is sliding headfirst into a base and catching the thumb on the base.
The CMC joint can suffer post-traumatic degeneration following an injury. It is more common in women than men, and may start becoming painful in some patients as early as their 30s or 40s. There is still much that is unknown about what causes thumb CMC osteoarthritis. Genetic and hormonal factors are thought to play a role. Repetitive strain forces that involve pinching may contribute to and/or aggravate the CMC arthritis. A prior history of joint injuries, the presence of joint laxity (looseness) and inflammatory arthritis (rheumatoid) may also be causes of CMC joint breakdown. If you notice your thumb becoming deformed, pain with grasping or pinching, a grinding sensation, or popping or clicking when using the thumb, it would be good to get an X-ray and assess the condition of the joint structure.
While progress has been made in the development of joint replacement prosthesis for the thumb, this should be a last resort. Physical therapy treatments such as Active Release Techniques, instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization, extracorporeal shock wave, paraffin baths, ultrasound and a variety of exercise routines can provide non-surgical relief from a degenerated and arthritic thumb. Ask your physical therapist if they provide these specific treatments and/or discuss them with your doctor.
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 33 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.