In the arena of music, those who play instruments such as the violin, piano, guitar and drums are perhaps the most susceptible to injuries of the upper extremities. These musicians often develop overuse injuries of the neck, upper back, shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand. Large numbers of practice hours combined with marathon performances and a lack of an injury prevention plans are usually the culprit. The cause is usually multi-faceted, therefore the treatment and prevention must be multi-faceted. Musicians are endurance athletes, for all intents and purposes. Sustained postures with small movements for extended periods of time is a formula for pain.

According to epomedicine.com, repetitive strain injury (also known as overuse injury) is an injury of the musculoskeletal and nervous systems caused by repetitive tasks, forceful exertions, repeated vibrations, extended mechanical compression (pressing against hard surfaces) and/or sustained or awkward positions. If there were an activity that meets this definition, it would be playing a musical instrument as a band musician. So, what are the most common things that go wrong in our favorite musicians?

Whether your position in the band is guitarist, drummer or keyboard player, neck and upper back pain are inevitable. Hours and years of playing with compromised posture will take their toll. Younger musicians get away with it because their tissues are more resilient. But as veteran musicians will tell the young, we are not invincible and the mistakes of youth catch up to everyone eventually.

Conditions known as thoracic outlet syndromes involve compression of the nerves and blood vessels as they exit the neck, go under the collarbone and travel past the shoulder joint. This usually causes numbness of the hands. If it progresses, the muscles of the hand and forearm can weaken. Eventually, discoloration and loss of feeling occur. These syndromes are associated with poor posture and compromised playing technique.

Elbow and wrist tendonitis are common and usually due to overuse. Like any other activity or sport, our muscles, tendons and ligaments require recovery time. Finding an alternative activity to do on the off days will help keep you playing. Strengthening and flexibility exercises are very helpful to prevent these disorders. More is not always better. Take a day off from playing and do something different.

The victim in carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is the median nerve. There are several reasons the median nerve can be compressed in the carpal tunnel of the wrist. Repetitive strain of playing musical instruments can cause swelling of the wrist flexor tendons, compressing the nerve. The nerve itself can swell. Scar tissue can develop in the tunnel and, in the older musician, arthritis of the wrist can compromise the nerve. Compression of the median nerve is not limited to the carpal tunnel. In musicians, it is more common for the nerve to be compressed in the forearm than in the carpal tunnel. If you have “median nerve” symptoms, in particular numbness in the thumb, index finger, middle finger and half of the fourth finger, it is important to identify the compression site. More times than not, these issues can be effectively remedied without surgery.

Now that we have listed the most common disorders associated with your local band, let's discuss some remedies. The general techniques used to treat these disorders are the same; it’s the location and specificity of their application that differs based on the specific disorder we are treating. The most common medical management regimen consists of anti-inflammatory medications, bracing, injections, and surgery. Physical and manual therapy techniques can not only help avoid a surgical procedure but can restore the musician’s previous level of play. A study published in The Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics in 2007 stated, “The data substantiated the clinical efficacy of conservative treatment options for mild to moderate carpal tunnel syndrome."

Active release techniques are a system of soft tissue mobilizations approved by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for the treatment of RSIs in an occupational setting. For this reason, many popular traveling bands require an ART provider onsite to treat band members. For a musician with one of the listed injuries, ART should be a first-line treatment to keep a small problem from becoming a serious problem. For stubborn and chronic cases, techniques such as instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization and cupping therapy can be very helpful. Once the tissues have been normalized, maintenance exercises designed to reverse the chronic strain of playing are added to the treatment plan.

If you are a musician struggling with pain between your neck and hand, consider seeing a physical therapist who is certified in the previously mentioned techniques. These proven, safe and effective treatments may be the fastest way back to playing pain-free.