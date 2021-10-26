Buchberger: Diagnosing frozen shoulder syndrome

It is not uncommon for a patient to present with a stiff, painful shoulder and be diagnosed with a “frozen shoulder." And for many this is in fact the case. Unfortunately, frozen shoulder can also be a kneejerk diagnosis in the case of a stiff shoulder. Like all conditions, there are usually a set of boxes that need to be checked before declaring a final diagnosis of frozen shoulder.

Clinically, there are other conditions that can mimic or act like a frozen shoulder. When a patient presents with a stiff, painful shoulder, it is important to rule out an underlying rotator cuff tear and/or advanced osteoarthritis of the shoulder joint before betting the farm on a frozen shoulder diagnosis.

While the condition we now refer to as "frozen shoulder" was first identified by Simon-Emmanual Duplay in 1872, the term “frozen shoulder” was not coined until 1934 by the pioneer of shoulder orthopedics, Ernest Armory Codman. The term “adhesive capsulitis," which is commonly used interchangeably with frozen shoulder, was first used by Julius Neviaser in 1945. According to Zuckerman and Rokito, 2011, the current definition of frozen shoulder is “a condition of uncertain etiology (cause), characterized by significant restriction of both active and passive shoulder motion that occurs in the absence of a known intrinsic shoulder disorder." This definition is critical to the diagnosis of frozen shoulder. Clearly by definition, the clinician on record must ensure that there is no “known intrinsic shoulder disorder” prior to making the diagnosis. How is this done?

Establishing a history of onset that rules out a specific trauma or incident is helpful. Generally speaking, frozen shoulder occurs insidiously, without a particular mechanism of injury or incident. It occurs on roughly 3-5% of the population, but there are reports of up to 20% in the diabetic population. Women are affected more than their male counterparts, and it typically starts in their 50s to 60s, peaking at 56 years old. While there are several sub-types of frozen shoulder, for the purposes of this article we will not make that differentiation. There are no signs of neurological disorder, such as atrophy or weakness to a particular muscle, that may indicate a neck issue. Muscular atrophy from frozen shoulder is usually generalized. Range of motion is limited when the patient attempts to lift their arm over their head either to the front (flexion) or the side (abduction). In both cases, the attempt at movement involves a shrug of the shoulder. Passive motion (motion the clinician performs with the patient relaxed) is also stiff, restricted and painful. In a frozen shoulder, there is rarely joint noise, known as crepitus. However, crepitus is present when a patient has a rotator cuff tear and/or advanced osteoarthritis of the shoulder joint. Patients notoriously have difficulty performing movements above shoulder height or behind the back.

In order to rule out the intrinsic disease, a full series of X-rays should be taken. Five specific X-ray views provide a complete series to properly evaluate the architecture of the shoulder joint. While a rotator cuff tear cannot be ruled in or out on an X-ray, there are clues that can be gleaned from the X-ray. If the X-ray reveals advanced osteoarthritis or degenerative joint disease, this is then the primary diagnosis, not frozen shoulder. What makes the picture cloudy is that patients with advanced osteoarthritis of the shoulder often have large degenerative rotator cuff tears at the same time. If the shoulder is stiff and the X-rays are essentially normal with only minor arthritic changes that do not alter the boney architecture greatly, then a diagnosis of frozen shoulder can usually be made reliably.

In the 150 years since the condition known as frozen shoulder has been recognized, its treatment is still not agreed upon. This is due in large part to the presence of several subtypes. Each subtype has its own “X-factor” that needs to be addressed in order to achieve the best possible outcome. What is agreed upon in 2021 is that the approach to frozen shoulder syndrome must first match the subtype. Treatment must be multi-modal. As is the case in most conditions there is no one magic treatment, exercise or pill that will cure frozen shoulder syndrome. Most of the available research shows that combined therapies provide the best outcomes. For example, research has shown that a one-time cortisone injection placed inside the joint followed by comprehensive physical therapy performed within pain tolerance is an excellent treatment plan.

In 1934, Codman said the following when describing frozen shoulder syndrome: “It is difficult to define, difficult to treat and difficult to explain from the point of view of pathology." In 2021, these words are still true.

Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 33 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.

