Buchberger: Do products like Biofreeze relieve pain?

Patients can often become desperate when they are experiencing either chronic pain or acute onset pain. Most of us will reach for anything in hopes of controlling the pain just long enough to go to the bathroom or even take a shower. Amongst the list of items one reaches for in desperation are a group of topical applications know as counterirritants.

Well know commercial products in this group include Ben Gay, Biofreeze, Mountain Ice, Icy Hot, etc. Counterirritants have become a multi-million-dollar industry based on the Gate Control Theory of pain first proposed by Ronald Melzack and Patrick Wall in 1965. In its grossly simplified form, the theory states that there is a “gate” that allows pain signals to get to the brain. If another sensation beats the pain signal to the gate, then the pain signal is suppressed. In the case of Mountain Ice, instead of feeling the pain in your back, the signal from the cooling sensation on your skin gets to the gate first and blocks the pain signal temporarily. Great in theory, but does it work?

At its current depth, the research available regarding topical pain relievers is promising for patients experiencing mild to moderate arthritic, neurologic or musculoskeletal pain. The relief is typically short-term and regular reapplications are necessary to have sustained relief of the pain. Patients should keep in mind that matching the topical preparation with the person is very important and will impact the results. For instance, some patients respond better to topical agents containing methyl salicylates that create a minty smell and cooling sensation. Some like a hot sensation found in tiger balm or a Cramer product commonly found in athletic training rooms known as Atomic Balm. Typically, the warming sensation in these agents is generated from capsaicin, or the primary ingredient in cayenne pepper.

Some of these applications are now available in a patch form that prevents the need for multiple applications per day. While you won’t need to repeat applications, the results are still temporary once the application is washed off, the patch is removed or the contents run their course. Why don’t the results last? The reason the pain relief is not long-lasting is because the topical agent is not fixing the problem that is stimulating the pain to begin with. As an example, if you are using topical agents to control the pain from an arthritic joint such as your knee, the agent is not reversing the arthritic process. It is merely helping you maintain some level of function by controlling the pain signal. Likewise, if you have sciatic type pain because of a disc herniation in the lumbar spine, the topical application is not fixing the disc herniation, so the pain ultimately returns.

While topical agents such as counterirritants have been proven to provide some benefit for patients with mild to moderate arthritic, neurologic and musculoskeletal pain, they are not very good for controlling swelling. Patients should be cautious when applying topicals to a swollen area. You would be better off using an ice application for a swollen region than a topical. The ice application may be less convenient, but is much more effective at helping to control swelling when combined with compression, elevation and mild muscle contractions.

If you are trying to control pain for daily use, such as activities of daily living, community activities such as grocery shopping, etc., you may want to use a cooling agent with methyl salicylate as a primary ingredient. If you are using it prior to a physical activity such as a gym workout, bike ride, run, pickleball, etc., you may want to consider something with capsaicin.

Remember, everything has a negative side. If you have sensitive skin, make sure you read the labels thoroughly. Some topicals can cause skin irritation or rashes. Many of these products contain an odor. Therefore, if you are applying it in preparation for a group activity, you may want to consider the olfactory sensitivity of the other participants when choosing your product. If you are using a product with capsaicin prior to a vigorous activity and you begin to sweat, the product will enter your pores and it can get quite warm. Caution should be taken not to touch your face or eyes when applying these products. It is suggested to wear medical gloves as a barrier to inadvertently getting some of the product in your eyes. These products have been shown to help manage pain, but will not repair the underlying damage that is stimulating the pain response.

Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 34 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0