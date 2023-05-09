Typically speaking, physical therapists and chiropractors see a large number of patients over the age of 50. The longer we live, the more likely we are to experience conditions related to degenerative processes. Spinal degeneration is extremely common, and one of the reasons that a high percentage of the general population will experience back pain in their lifetime. An associated cause of back pain is spinal stenosis. You can usually identify the person with spinal stenosis in a crowd. They are inevitably an older person walking with their shoulders leaning forward and bent at the waist.

Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the central spinal canal that houses and protects the spinal cord. Some patients are born with a degree of spinal stenosis, and this is referred to as congenital (born with) spinal stenosis. In this case the spinal anatomy is altered and the architecture is built with a smaller diameter, creating spinal stenosis. Patients with congenital spinal stenosis rarely know they have it until they either develop symptoms related to the stenosis, suffer an injury necessitating imaging such as MRI that reveals the stenosis visually, or they have testing for an unrelated problem in the same region and the stenosis is identified incidentally.

The most common underlying cause of spinal stenosis is degenerative changes in the spine that occur slowly over the course of time. These degenerative changes can be stimulated by overuse activities such as high-level athletics and weightlifting, or traumatic events such as auto accidents and high-speed falls. Patients who begin to experience symptoms of lumbar spinal stenosis are usually over the age of 50. That doesn’t mean that younger individuals cannot have symptomatic spinal stenosis; it just means that is less common. Degenerative stenosis or narrowing of the spinal canal is caused by a combination of arthritic spurs, ligament thickening and disc bulging or herniation.

The longer the spinal canal remains narrowed and the spinal cord is compressed, the more likely you are to develop symptoms. The first symptom of stenosis is usually generalized aching lower back pain that fluctuates in frequency and intensity. Pain shooting or radiating down the back of the leg or “sciatica” occurs occasionally with stenosis, but it is more common to experience aching circumferential pain in the legs with cramping, numbness and tingling. This pain will worsen with standing or walking for extended periods of time. Most patients find that taking a short rest will reduce the pain and allow them to continue walking. The distance or time associated with the onset of pain and the duration of rest associated with recovery are usually consistent. If the stenosis is severe and long-lasting, there is a possibility of losing bowel and bladder function. If this does happen, you should see your doctor immediately.

There are many available treatments for symptoms of spinal stenosis. Keep in mind that the treatments will help control the symptoms, but will not change the stenosis itself. Depending on the severity of your symptoms, patients typically start with more benign treatments such as applying heat and/or ice. Over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen can be helpful as well, but you should speak to your health care provider to verify safety. There is a variety of physical therapy and chiropractic treatments that can help reduce back and leg pain related to stenosis. Physical therapy treatments, when combined with a program of flexibility and strength, can make walking and exercising less painful and allow you to exercise longer. If needed, steroid and pain-relieving injections can be administered by a pain management specialist. One note regarding injections is that they are not a miracle and may take more than one injection, especially if there is stenosis at multiple levels in the spine.

In extreme cases, surgery may be necessary to decompress the spinal canal. There are several different procedures currently being used for patients with spinal stenosis. There are more extensive procedures that are necessary for patients who have multilevel stenosis and minimally invasive procedures for patients who have more isolated areas of stenosis. Decompressive spinal surgery is more extensive than discectomy. The recovery is longer and, because there is more than one issue causing the stenosis, the outcome is less predictable. The more complicated the surgery is, the less predictable the outcome will be.

Patients with central spinal stenosis should exhaust all non-surgical treatments prior to surgery unless there is evidence of severe neurological compromise. Patience is necessary when treating stenosis conservatively. It is a process that can take months, so stick with it and try not to get frustrated because the process moves slowly.