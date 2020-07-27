Buchberger: Don't delay with rotator cuff injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The rotator cuff is synonymous with the shoulder. Talk to anyone that has had shoulder pain and they will know the term “rotator cuff.” Now they may call it something slightly different like "rotor cup," but they still know it is located in the shoulder and if there is a problem with it, the shoulder hurts. While not all problems with the rotator cuff involve tears, there are times when a tear is high on the list. As we age the likelihood of having a rotator cuff tear goes up.

Generally speaking the rotator cuff is a group of four muscles and their respective tendons. The four tendons surround the humeral head or the “ball” part of the shoulders ball and socket joint. The rotator cuff tendons act like tent ropes. When each one has the appropriate amount of tension on it, the system works well. If one of the tendons loses tension because of injury or irritation, the system collapses just like that side of the tent or canopy would collapse. The most commonly injured or effected rotator cuff tendon is the supraspinatus tendon. This is the tendon on the top of the shoulder that goes under the boney ridge known as the acromion process. It is also the main tent rope, responsible for lifting the arm over head.