Buchberger: Exercise versus physical activity

Most of our regular daily physical activities are considered to be light to moderate in intensity. Health benefits that can affect our cardiovascular laboratory studies, our resting heart rate, resting metabolism, etc. can only be accomplished with more vigorous physical activity. For example, to improve cardiovascular fitness, exercise needs to be sustained and at a moderate level. Easy running will provide a greater cardiovascular benefit than walking at a conversational (the rate at which you can hold a conversation) rate. Enhancing your fitness level doesn't just depend on the type of physical activity you do, it also depends on how vigorously and for how long you continue the activity. That’s why it’s important to exercise within your target heart rate range when doing cardiovascular activity. For example, it is recommended to train at a heart rate that is 60% of your maximal heart rate. While you can improve general cardiovascular health with 20 minutes of sustained movement, you would need greater than 40 minutes of sustained activity at least four days per week. So what is “sustained activity”? Basically, reaching your target heart rate and sustaining it for the duration of the activity.