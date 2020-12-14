Buchberger: Exercise versus physical activity

When discussing exercise with patients, we often talk about the fact that they have a very physical occupation and work hard all day. This makes it very difficult to “exercise” after work. My father was a good example. Growing up, I tried to get him to exercise after work, but as an auto mechanic running his own business and working 14-hour days, his mindset was that he worked hard all day and should rest after work. While I understood his position and while his work did provide physical benefits, it lacked flexibility and cardiovascular activity that would have been a benefit to him and perhaps improved his later years.
Physical activity is consistently defined by a variety of sources as “movement that involves contraction of your muscles." This includes any of our daily activities that involve movement, such as lawn maintenance, walking, stair climbing, housework, grocery shopping, etc. All are examples of general physical activity. Exercise is consistently defined as “a specific form of physical activity that is planned, purposeful physical activity performed with the intention of acquiring fitness or other health benefits." Working out at a fitness center such as the YMCA, swimming, cycling, running and sports like ice hockey, tennis, basketball, etc. are all forms of exercise.
The most striking difference between exercise and physical activity other than definition is intensity and heart rate. The health benefits derived from exercise that you don't get from general physical activity are in large part do to the increase in intensity and maintaining a consistently higher heart rate.
Most of our regular daily physical activities are considered to be light to moderate in intensity. Health benefits that can affect our cardiovascular laboratory studies, our resting heart rate, resting metabolism, etc. can only be accomplished with more vigorous physical activity. For example, to improve cardiovascular fitness, exercise needs to be sustained and at a moderate level. Easy running will provide a greater cardiovascular benefit than walking at a conversational (the rate at which you can hold a conversation) rate. Enhancing your fitness level doesn't just depend on the type of physical activity you do, it also depends on how vigorously and for how long you continue the activity. That’s why it’s important to exercise within your target heart rate range when doing cardiovascular activity. For example, it is recommended to train at a heart rate that is 60% of your maximal heart rate. While you can improve general cardiovascular health with 20 minutes of sustained movement, you would need greater than 40 minutes of sustained activity at least four days per week. So what is “sustained activity”? Basically, reaching your target heart rate and sustaining it for the duration of the activity.
If you do not have a heart rate monitor, there are more basic low-tech ways to monitor your exercise intensity. If you can talk while exercising, it is considered moderate intensity. If you need to stop to catch your breath after speaking a sentence or two, it would be considered a vigorous exercise activity. Depending on your fitness level, jogging two miles might be considered moderate, while running four miles would be considered vigorous. It is not just the activity you choose, but the exertion level of that activity that will provide benefits.
Years of research have shown that all physical activity will benefit your overall health. Exercise will specifically improve physical fitness, which consists of the following five specific components: cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, general endurance, flexibility and body composition. One aspect of exercise that is not listed is “weight bearing." Weight-bearing exercise such as walking, climbing stairs, running and jumping are very important because they help maintain bone density, muscular strength, flexibility and the central nervous system. General physical activity will not provide as much in the way of endurance, muscular strength, flexibility or stimulus of the central nervous system.
Keeping in mind that 20-40 minutes of activity on a daily basis is a worthwhile goal, it can also be negated if you spend the rest of the day sitting. Currently, the World Health Organization lists “physical inactivity” as the fourth leading cause of death and a risk factor for chronic disease. If you are able to exercise at a moderate to vigorous level for 40 minutes a day, it is a good idea to take planned scheduled breaks from desk or computer work, such as getting up and walking around the house or up and down a flight of stairs once or twice before going back to the computer.
As winter approaches, make plans to increase activity. Look into online fitness or look at fitness facilities that have reopened, such as the Auburn YMCA, that provide online and onsite opportunities for activity, exercise and fitness coaching. Of course, if this winter is typical of most CNY winters, you may want to look into snowshoeing.
