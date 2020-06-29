Buchberger: Golfer's elbow vs. tennis elbow

The method of strengthening is highly specific and must be performed with low resistance, slowly and with high repetition. For example, lift a 3-5-pound weight by bending the elbow with the thumb pointing to the ceiling, taking two seconds to lift the weight. Then turn the hand so the palm faces up. Now lower the weight, taking four seconds to lower it and repeat that process 20-30 times for golfer's elbow. In order to change the exercise for tennis elbow, you will still lift the weight with the thumb up. However, when you lower the weight, turn your palm so it faces the ground and lower it in this position using the same time frames of two seconds up and four to six seconds while lowering. One set of the appropriate maneuver should be performed two to three times per day. Once the pain has resolved, you can maintain the status with one set per day.