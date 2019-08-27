While on vacation this year, I came a crossed an article that appeared in The Philadelphia Inquirer regarding how patients rate their pain when presenting to a health care provider. While a few good points were made in the article, there were several misgivings. Of course, the information has to be taken in the context of the source. The article was written by an emergency room resident. So the experiences he spoke of were related to the environment in which he had them, the emergency department of a hospital. He also failed to provide any context for his patients to frame the intensity of their pain, leading to a false impression. This is a common error of inexperienced health care providers of all disciplines.
What he fails to clarify in the article is the difference between medically treating pain as an entity and treating the cause of the pain. He relates the patients' reporting of a number on the pain scale (zero to 10) as an avenue to receive treatment in the form of an opioid drug. The article correctly states that in 1996, the American Pain Society added “pain” to the list of “vital signs.” What isn’t discussed is how the insurance industry latched onto it and is basically using it as an avenue to deny benefits or treatment no matter what your response is. For example, if you report a low number, it is interpreted as recovery and they deny further treatment. If you keep the number high, then that is interpreted as you not responding to treatment, so they stop paying based on the maximal medical improvement concept. So if you don't fall into their model, they use the pain scale against you.
The positive to the pain scale can only be realized if the scale is applied correctly and used as one cog in a wheel to monitor progress. This is more likely to be seen in an outpatient setting, where the patient is seen several times, versus an emergency department, where the patient is seen once and released to an outpatient provider for follow-up. The author fails to make this distinction.
The numerical pain scale has also evolved with time, and many patients, especially those without prior painful experiences as a reference, need a framework with which to gauge their pain. Subsequently, new pain scales have pictures or brief statements to give the patient a starting place. Traditionally, zero was no pain and 10 was the worst possible pain the patient has experienced. However, most patients may not have experienced pain at a level that they compare to this scale. Therefore, new pain scales use descriptors like “it might be an itch” or “I have a low level of pain. I am aware of my pain only when I pay attention to it.” A 10 would be “I am unconscious” or "I am in bed and can’t move due to my pain. I need someone to take me to the emergency room to get help."
As an example from real life, last year I was walking home from work and was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street. I went approximately 30 feet from point of impact. Once I gained my wits, unsure of my state of consciousness, I can say with certainty that I was a 9/10 while lying on the street. Using the new scale, a 9/10 would be characterized as, “my pain is all that I can think about; I can barely talk or move because of the pain,” or “mauled by a bear.”
Near the middle of the pain scale, a 4/10 would be described as, “I am constantly aware of my pain, but I can continue most activities” or “This is concerning, but I can still work.” As you can see, the descriptors are relating the degree of pain to some level of function. Together, this gives the pain scale more relevance to the patient. So we can see that the pain scale is more than just a rating of the patient's perception of their current state of discomfort. It is also an indicator of the current state of function. This requires more thought on behalf of the provider than mindlessly accepting a number from the patient.
When your health care provider asks you to rate your pain on a scale of zero to 10, they are also evaluating your function. Many patients will say something like, “I’m not good at that scale” or “I don't like that scale.” This is why we keep visual pain scales with descriptors in place so that they can look at the scale, read the descriptor or look at the pictorial descriptor and make a choice from the scale. If you struggle with the pain scale, ask your provider if they have a visual scale you can look at.