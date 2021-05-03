Buchberger: Is it RED-S? Athletes suffer who are overtrained or not properly fueled

If you were a college athlete at any level — especially a female college athlete — you may have either experienced, or at least were familiar with, “Female Athlete Triad.” According to the American College of Sports Medicine, the Female Athlete Triad was originally defined in 1992 as an interrelation of amenorrhea (missing one or more periods), osteoporosis (thinning and weakened bone structure), and disordered eating (irregular eating behaviors with negative consequences) that would exist simultaneously. Currently the American College of Sports Medicine has recognized that, “these 3 conditions exist on a spectrum and they have since been renamed menstrual dysfunction, low bone mineral density, and low energy availability with or without an eating disorder”. However, the athlete triad is not limited to female athletes. There is also a “Male Athlete Triad” that consists of reduced levels of luteinizing hormone (precursor to testosterone), decreased bone density (weakened bone structure) and reduced libido (decreased sex drive).
In 2014 the international Olympic Committee released a position paper with a common thread between the Female Athlete Triad and the Male Athlete Triad: Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport or RED-S. As a more comprehensive syndrome RED-S refers to “impaired physiological functioning caused by relative energy deficiency and includes, but is not limited to, impairments of metabolic rate, menstrual function, bone health, immunity, protein synthesis, and cardiovascular health”. The underlying causative factor of RED-S is low energy availability (LEA). Consequently, LEA is defined as, “an energy deficiency relative to the balance between dietary energy intake and the energy expenditure required to support homeostasis (optimal functioning), health, and the activities of daily living, growth, and sporting activities”. Basically, the energy you are taking in through food is not enough to support all of the body’s physiological functions.
Adolescents and young adult athletes are at the highest risk for RED-S. More specifically athletes in aesthetic sports such as gymnastics, figure skating, etc., Endurance athletes like triathletes, distance runners, cyclists, etc., and athletes in weight class sports such as wrestling are at high risk for developing RED-S.
There are two main reasons for low energy availability: unintentional under fueling and intentional under fueling. Unintentional under fueling is usually a result of accidentally not getting enough energy. This may be caused by the extremely high energy demands of the sport, the athletes poor understanding of the food/energy required to match the training demands, the time and demands of training limit time to re-fuel/eat, and changes in schedule such as a busy day and/or travel situations. Unintentional under fueling is not a conscious avoidance or limiting of food.
Intentional under fueling is a conscious effort to limit specific food and/or food groups. This can include following a fad or restrictive diet without guidance, fasting or intermittent fasting patterns, fear of weight gain, growth or development, comparing their body unrealistically to others, social anxiety eating in front of others, purging, using laxatives and/or diuretics and excessive exercise without adequate recovery.
How does an athlete, family member or significant other recognize that RED-S may be an issue? In female athletes, irregular or missing periods when they were previously regular has been found to be a consistent symptom. In both male and female athletes, poor sleep and/or insomnia; onset of or increasing stress, anxiety, sadness, or depression; gastrointestinal upset such as bloating or constipation; constantly feeling cold or shivering; appearing tired or sluggish regardless of rest; atypical “brain fog”; poor focus; frequent illness and/or injury; recurrent stress fractures above the knee; and sudden changes in mood, including irritability.
If you are an athlete and you feel as though RED-S is a consideration, there are several entry points you can use for assessment. If you are on a team, speak to your athletic trainer or team physician. If the institution you are competing for has a staff nutritionist or sports psychologist, that is also a good entry point. If you are not competing for an institution, start with your primary care physician or search for a nutritionist with experience working with athletes experiencing RED-S. The reality is that RED-S needs a multidisciplinary team approach for successful evaluation and management. Athletes should be evaluated physically, medically, emotionally, and behaviorally. As an initial guide this link to the RED-S Clinical Assessment Tool provides important information and guidance for athletes, family, and team members: bjsm.bmj.com/content/bjsports/49/7/421.full.pdf
Personally, treating high level endurance athletes in a clinical setting, I can say that I have had several athletes – both male and female – that have experienced RED-S. It is probably more common than thought and flies under the radar since most athletes are stubborn and downplay most of the symptoms on the list. Athletes must feel comfortable coming forward with health issues, and coaches must be accepting and willing to help athletes with resources to correct these problems. Here are a few more resources:
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 32 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.