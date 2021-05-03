Buchberger: Is it RED-S? Athletes suffer who are overtrained or not properly fueled

If you are an athlete and you feel as though RED-S is a consideration, there are several entry points you can use for assessment. If you are on a team, speak to your athletic trainer or team physician. If the institution you are competing for has a staff nutritionist or sports psychologist, that is also a good entry point. If you are not competing for an institution, start with your primary care physician or search for a nutritionist with experience working with athletes experiencing RED-S. The reality is that RED-S needs a multidisciplinary team approach for successful evaluation and management. Athletes should be evaluated physically, medically, emotionally, and behaviorally. As an initial guide this link to the RED-S Clinical Assessment Tool provides important information and guidance for athletes, family, and team members: bjsm.bmj.com/content/bjsports/49/7/421.full.pdf