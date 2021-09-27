Buchberger: Is squatting bad for your knees?

Once you begin the descent (lowering process), the center of your knee should align at your second toe. In the past it was said that the knees should not go over the toes. It is less important if your knees go over your toes, and more important how they got there. Because everyone’s skeletal structure is different, knee position will vary slightly, so getting hung up on the “knees over toes” scenario is not as important. However, if your knees move forward because they are being pushed there by poor shoulder position above, that is a different story. If your ankles are stiff (for example, with a tight Achilles tendon), your ankles will stop prematurely, your hips will stay high and your shoulders will glide forward to compensate. This places your back in a more horizontal position instead of the preferred vertical position.