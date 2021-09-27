Buchberger: Is squatting bad for your knees?

For decades the question about squatting and knee health has been bounced around between strength coaches, personal trainers, athletic trainers and every health care professional under the sun. Just like COVID-19, everyone had an opinion: Squatting caused your knees to degenerate early, you will wear out your knees doing it, etc. Fortunately in the last 70 years, some very good research has been published helping to answer that question. Unfortunately for those looking for a cut-and-dry, black-and-white answer, there just isn’t one. The answer has several parts and the answer is only cut-and-dry in a perfect world, and you know the world is anything but perfect.
To squat safely, several mechanical items need to be functioning properly. Since squatting is referred to as a “closed kinetic chain” activity, meaning that the distal-most segment is fixed (in this case, the feet don’t move), ankle mobility is a critical component. Simply put: You cannot squat correctly or safely if you do not have adequate ankle mobility. Poor ankle mobility sets off a chain of events upward, creating a series of compensatory movements. Your knees, hips, back and shoulders will adjust to accomplish the goal of completing the squat when the ankles do not have the range of motion to position the system correctly.
Your feet need to be positioned correctly for your given anatomical structure. Therefore, using boney landmarks as a guideline for positioning is best because it is easily reproducible. Placing your feet shoulder width apart compared to hip width apart is a key distinction. Ensuring proper position is done by drawing a straight vertical (plumb) line from the bone on the inside of your ankle (the medial malleolus) to the outer edge of your shoulder (the acromion process). Your toes should turn out approximately 10 degrees. This positioning gives you the optimal starting place for a healthy squat.
Once you begin the descent (lowering process), the center of your knee should align at your second toe. In the past it was said that the knees should not go over the toes. It is less important if your knees go over your toes, and more important how they got there. Because everyone’s skeletal structure is different, knee position will vary slightly, so getting hung up on the “knees over toes” scenario is not as important. However, if your knees move forward because they are being pushed there by poor shoulder position above, that is a different story. If your ankles are stiff (for example, with a tight Achilles tendon), your ankles will stop prematurely, your hips will stay high and your shoulders will glide forward to compensate. This places your back in a more horizontal position instead of the preferred vertical position.
The next key area of mechanical fault in the squat is the hips. If the muscles surrounding the hip joints are weak and cannot stabilize the hip during the descent, the knees will most commonly fall to the midline (inside the great toe) instead of in line with the second toe. This type of flaw will create some recurrent knee pain.
During the squat, available ankle motion governs the position of the knee, hips and back. Hip strength controls position of the knee below and back above. So these are the two key items that set the table for either a good squat technique or a faulty squat technique.
The next item is the amount of load placed on the body during the squat. This is very individualized based on the person’s goal and reason for doing the squat in the first place. Placing a load on the squat by placing a barbell across the shoulders has a benefit to a point, and that point is generally the person’s body weight. Loading the squat will not only strengthen the entire kinetic chain, it will also stimulate the central nervous system. When you start to go heavier than body weight, technique falters and the body adapts by modifying your anatomy. Keeping the weight moderate so that you can maintain good technique is the key to squatting safely. Essentially, what you need to decide is what is an acceptable return on your investment of risk.
A study that reviewed 164 scientific articles regarding the squat maneuver revealed that “concerns about degenerative changes of the tendinofemoral complex and the apparent higher risk for chondromalacia, osteoarthritis and osteochondritis in deep squats are unfounded." The article went on to state that, “the deep squat presents an effective training exercise for protection against injuries and strengthening of the lower extremity." Therefore, contrary to popular belief, squatting in and of itself does not contribute to degenerative changes of the knees.
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 33 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.