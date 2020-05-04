Buchberger: It's vital to stay active during 'shelter in place'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are like me, the “shelter in place” that has been going on since March 20 in New York is either getting old or has gotten old already. The four phrases most of us never want to hear again are “social distancing,” “flatten the curve,” “epicenter” and “new normal.” In the meantime there is a new phrase that has come out of this pandemic referred to as the “quarantine-15”; in other words, the 15 extra pounds most people will gain by staying home and binge eating while binge watching assorted electronic programming.

Staying home was supposed to keep us safe but just as the COVID19 spread has been called an “invisible enemy” so will the insidious detriment of everyone’s cardiac risk panels on their next routine blood testing at their yearly physical. Looks like Big Pharma will see an increase in statin sales when this is all settled. In the meantime what can we all do to avoid the “quarantine-15”? The simple answer is move!

According to "The Physical Activity Guidelines, 2018," the following are the “Key Activity Guidelines for Adults” in America: