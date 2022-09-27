Buchberger: Knee pain and the synovial plica band

Knee pain is perhaps one of the most common conditions resulting in physician visits seeking treatment. More specifically, anterior knee pain, or pain in the front of the knee, is commonly referred to as patellofemoral pain syndrome. A study published in 2018 reported knee pain as the second most prevalent musculoskeletal disorder in the United States. The prevalence of anterior knee pain has been reported from 15% to 45% of the general population. Typically speaking, patellofemoral knee pain is considered an overuse condition in the absence of direct trauma. Patients that participate regularly in activities such as squatting, running, climbing and descending hills or stairs are prone to developing patellofemoral pain. There is one underlying cause of anterior knee pain that decades later continues to evade clinicians and frustrate patients: the synovial plica band.

So, what is this great mystery known as a synovial plica band, which was first described in 1939? During fetal development, the knee is divided into three compartments by thin ligament-like structures known as plica. These tissues generally resorb or blend into the joint capsule by birth. It has been reported in several studies that remnants are common to remain post-birth, and are found incidentally later in life during subsequent surgeries. Why is it, with all of the decades of research, advanced technology and clinical experience, that such a readily findable lesion remains elusive?

The most common type of plica is referred to as a medial plica because it resides around the kneecap or patella on the inside part of the knee. The band generally runs in the shape of a question mark starting at the superolateral (outside) part of the knee, moving to the inside around the kneecap and then heading inferolateral under the patellar tendon. Because of this pattern, the area of symptoms can vary. Once the plica becomes inflamed it can be quite painful and restricting. This can be distracting to the clinician thinking the pain and restriction are significant for a more catastrophic condition. For an astute clinician, especially in the absence of trauma, the presence of overuse mechanism of injury and poor response to conservative treatment should put the plica higher on the diagnostic priority list, especially in physically active adolescents and young adults. Younger patients do have a better response to conservative care initially because the band is still fluid and flexible. If the inflammatory response can be reduced, the band is less restrictive in its youthful state.

If the band remains into the fifth and sixth decades of life, it will become fibrous and thickened. As the band thickens it will take up more space under and around the kneecap, leading to repeated microtrauma as the knee flexes and extends. Because the patient is in the later decades of life, some physicians automatically move the plica lower on the priority list. Another form of diagnostic white noise distracting the physician is the presence of osteoarthritis in the knee. Given that a large percentage of physicians are relying highly on imaging findings such as X-ray and MRI, the art of diagnostic correlation is being lost. For example, a patient over the age of 50 has chronic knee pain that is resistant to exhaustive conservative care and even in the presence of a plica on MRI, several doctors default to the “arthritis” diagnosis.

The best initial treatment for a plica is a conservative anti-inflammatory plan, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories, ice, rest, cortisone injection and physical therapy to correct biomechanical alterations. There are many physical therapy modalities that are useful for mobilizing the plica band and reducing the inflammation, such as Active Release Techniques, cupping, instrument-assisted mobilization, ultrasound, extracorporeal shock wave, etc. Strengthening and flexibility will focus on the hip and thigh region.

If the band becomes irritated and exacerbated repeatedly, then surgical excision should move higher on the list. The next step will be to find a surgeon that recognizes failure of conservative care and with significant experience performing plica excision. You may unfortunately go through several opinions before finding one. This is a large part of the frustration suffered by patients merely looking for answers and a solution that readily exists.

Research studies in the last 20 years have clearly stated that surgical resection of a synovial plica band is highly successful when conservative care has failed. It is up to the clinician to recognize when comprehensive attempts at conservative care have been attempted and failed. If the physician is uncomfortable performing a plica resection, they should offer the patient the courtesy of a referral to a qualified colleague.