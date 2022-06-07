Buchberger: Management of the high lumbar disc herniation

Last month we discussed that the higher level (L1-L2, L2-L3 and L3-L4) lumbar disc herniations present significantly different than the more common lower level (L4-L5 and L5-S1) lumbar disc herniations. Since the symptom pattern, symptom distribution and functional anatomy is different between the high-level disc herniation and the low-level disc herniation, the management approach is driven by these three criteria. This article will discuss available treatment approaches for patients with isolated high lumbar disc herniations.

Even before the process of imaging and visual diagnosis via X-ray and MRI, your medical practitioner should have a good working diagnosis and initiate treatment with an anti-inflammatory approach. Aggressive anti-inflammatory medication such as prednisone can be a helpful initial step. This will address one of the issues causing the pain. While the medical system still prefers to “treat pain” with “pain” medications, these medications do not treat the problem. So, the best initial approach is to rest in a comfortable position, take oral steroid anti-inflammatories such as prednisone (if you do not have contraindications to this medication), use frequent applications of ice at the disc level, and if you have or can get access to a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) unit, this is a good program of pain management at home.

The most difficult thing to do in this situation is to be patient. The process of recovery is relatively slow. The applications of ice should be 20-30 minutes on and 30 minutes off. This pattern can be repeated hourly. Make sure there is a layer between your skin and the ice pack. Either a paper towel or thin T-shirt will do the trick to protect your skin. The TENS unit can be used in a similar pattern of 20-30 minutes on and 30 minutes off. Most TENS units allow two channels with four pads. Trace a line from the lumbar level your practitioner identified as the problem, place one pad at this level, place two pads along the path and the last pad at the farthest point of pain. Raise the intensity until it is comfortable, and the pain is sedated. Alternating the ice application with the TENS application can be effective.

At the two-week mark from symptom onset, the pain will persist but should be gradually improving. This is the time to get moving a bit to prevent any further atrophy of the muscles in the hip and thigh, as well as starting physical therapy. The physical therapist has many tools at his or her disposal, but some are better than others for this problem. Initially, manual therapies designed to relieve nerve tension will be applied to the spinal level in question and the soft tissue chain along the involved nerve root. Techniques like active release techniques and cupping therapy are very helpful in the early stages of treatment. Press-ups can be uncomfortable, but when modified they can be helpful as part of a home treatment program. The physical therapist can also perform manual nerve glides to improve mobility of the nerves in question. Nerve gliding can also be uncomfortable, but modified to patient tolerance.

Extracorporeal shock wave therapy has also been shown to be effective to control back pain in the short term. The therapy is tolerated very well as an additional treatment modality. In patients with high-level disc herniation, flexion as a direction of exercise is tolerated well. Simple mobility exercises like pelvic tilting and knee-to-chest stretches are good to start early and often. Back exercises such as bridging, prone (face-down) hip extension, and cat and camel movements performed on your hands and knees are also safe and effective. Electrical modalities such as high-voltage galvanic stimulation can assist in pain control and nerve inflammation following the physical therapy session. Inversion therapy using an inversion table can also be helpful. Inversion can help to pump the disc, resulting in reduced compression of the nerve. Speak to your provider about contraindications before investing in an inversion table.

Many patients can be apprehensive about spinal injections for pain relief, but when performed by a skilled and qualified pain management professional, epidural injections can be very effective. Studies have displayed excellent results with the high lumbar disc herniation. The pain management specialist may perform an interlaminar injection followed by a transforaminal injection a few weeks later. While the injection does not fix the disc herniation, it will control the inflammation around the nerve, leading to pain relief, resolution of the numbness and return of strength.

Keep in mind that the recovery is usually slow and can take two to four months for a full return to activities, including work duties and recreational activities. Having a quality medical team that is open to communication and sharing ideas is the key to efficient and effective treatment.

Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 34 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.

