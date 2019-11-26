Physical therapists, chiropractors, certified athletic trainers, massage therapists, etc. will frequently see patients and athletes with joint pain, back pain, tendon pain and other musculoskeletal complaints. These are perhaps the most prevalent health issues seen in their specific setting. Joint pain, medically referred to as arthralgia, is most commonly caused by degenerative joint disease or osteoarthritis. Before you point the finger at arthritis as the cause of your pain, you should know that commonly prescribed medications might be the cause of your joint and/or tendon pain. Here are several common culprits.
Ciprofloxacin (Cipro) and levofloxacin (Levaquin) belong to a family of antibiotics known as “fluoroquinolones,” and are commonly prescribed for sinus infections, pneumonia, etc. Some studies have shown that muscle, tendon, and joint aches occur in about 25% of patients taking this type of antibiotic regardless of age, how long they take it, and whether or not they have a history of arthritis. According to one study of those patients reporting joint pain, symptoms began three days after starting levofloxacin and resolved approximately seven days after discontinuing it. An additional study reports adverse effects of tendon tissue within hours of starting the treatment and persisting for several months after discontinuing the medication. Consequently, the treatment and rehabilitation approach to drug-related tendon pathology must be more graded, and less aggressive in the early stages of the treatment process.
Historically, the first report of tendon pain related to the use of a fluoroquinolone was in 1983. The first published case of tendon rupture was reported in 1988. In addition, 50% of cases involving tendon rupture were preceded by tendonitis. Patients who are treated with fluoroquinolones have nearly a four times greater chance of developing Achilles tendon problems. The Achilles tendon remains the most common tendon affected.
There are three popular theories that are being proposed as to why these particular antibiotics tend to cause tendon problems. The first is that the drug causes ischemia, or a reduction of blood flow to the tendon. The second is that the medication causes the underlying structure, called the matrix of the tendon, to break down and weaken. The third, and there are a few studies to support it, is that the fluoroquinolones have an adverse effect on the development of new healthy tendon cells that are needed to recover from injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
Patients taking these drugs should tell their health care providers immediately if they experience soreness or pain in any group of muscles or tendons, and they should not vigorously exercise the areas that are painful until seeing the doctor who prescribed the medication. If they are already undergoing physical therapy, they should inform their physical therapist that they have started taking this drug so the physical therapist can alter the treatment plan accordingly. If the patient is an athlete and actively competing or training, they should either discontinue vigorous training and/or discuss this with their certified athletic trainer and their coach.
The second group of drugs that are notorious for causing joint muscle and tendon pain are “statin” drugs, prescribed for patients with high cholesterol levels, that are resistant to aggressive diet and exercise programs. Statins are very good at lowering cholesterol levels by blocking the liver enzymes that are required for the body to make its own cholesterol. However, there is a price to be paid in the form of joint, muscle and/or tendon pain. One proposed mechanism for statin-related muscle aches is that the drug weakens proteins in the muscle cells, and this allows calcium to leak out of the cells. The body interprets this as a problem and results in muscle pain. Structured exercise programs do seem to reduce this effect of the statins. The calcium leaks may also result in cramping problems in the legs. Crestor is more likely to cause muscle aches and pains than Lipitor or Altoprev. It is not uncommon for patients taking statin drugs for high cholesterol to have generalized muscle and joint aches. They may go to physical therapy, but in two to three weeks it becomes apparent that the physical treatment is not helping and the cause may indeed be the statin.
The medications listed above, fluoroquinolones and statins, are commonly prescribed to many patients every day, and these patients frequently seek physical therapy for pain. If you are attending physical therapy because of joint, muscle or tendon aches, be sure to provide your physical therapist with a complete list of your medications. If your treating health care provider feels that your medication may be a cause of your joint, muscle or tendon pain, they may require you to speak with your prescribing doctor about changing medications. Keep in mind that the treatment approach to your pain may have to be altered and, to the chagrin of the insurance company, resolution of your condition may be slower.