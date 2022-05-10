Buchberger: Not all disc herniations are the same

The term herniated disc has become common place in daily conversation. Speak to anyone and they either know someone with a herniated disc or they have one themselves. It is commonly reported that four out five people will experience a lower back episode in their lifetime. Most conversations surrounding disc herniations make it sound as though they are all the same. For instance, “I have a disc herniation and I did this or that, etc.” The specific type of disc herniation, the spinal level it is at and the current symptom pattern all drive the direction of the management plan.

The current consensus regarding disc herniations as a source of lower back and leg pain is that the herniation is a process and most likely not a one-time event, unless a trauma is involved such as being hit by a truck for example. Studies describe four stages or types of disc herniation. Keep in mind the basic structure of the spine, which is essentially a stack of blocks (vertebrae) with a jelly doughnut (disc) in between each pair of blocks. The crust (annulus) is the outer portion of the disc, and the jelly (nucleus pulposus) is the inner portion. Degeneration will weaken the crust and allow the jelly to push out gradually or in a high-pressure situation like lifting something heavy.

The first stage described is commonly referred to as a bulging disc. A disc bulge is when the jelly pushes against the crust causing a bump in the crust, but no jelly has left the crust. There is rarely any compression of the nerve roots. Since the crust has its own nerve supply back pain can be “discal” or from the injury to the crust.

The next stage is known as a disc protrusion. The jelly pushes the crust far enough out that it may compress an exiting nerve root. The jelly is still contained by the crust, but the protrusion can compress the nerve. This scenario may cause back pain and leg pain. The pattern of leg pain will correspond to the nerve that is compressed.

Stage three is referred to as a disc extrusion. The jelly has now exited the crust but is still attached to the doughnut. This type of herniation can cause significant compression of the nerve root and may even effect multiple nerve roots.

The final stage is called a sequestration. This means that the jelly has not only protruded through the crust, but it has now separated itself from the doughnut itself. It is free to move about inside the canal. This can create a very unpredictable symptom pattern pushing on the nerve or compressing the central canal.

The spinal level of the herniation can also contribute to the symptom pattern and the management of the condition. A herniation of the L1-L2 disc may result in compression of the L1 nerve root, resulting in hip flexor weakness and difficulty lifting the leg when getting in a high vehicle. Pain and numbness may occur in the lower abdomen and groin. A disc herniation involving the L2-L3 level may compress the L2 nerve root. Compression of the L2 nerve root can also cause hip flexor weakness. Pain and numbness will be felt in the groin and proximal thigh. An L3-L4 disc herniation affects the L3 nerve root. Compression of L3 will cause weakness and atrophy of the quadriceps muscles. Pain and numbness may start on the outside of the buttock, move down the outside of the thigh and then across the front of and to the inside of the knee. Herniation of the L4-L5 disc can affect the L4 nerve root, which is primarily responsible for the tibialis anterior muscle that lifts your foot up when walking. Pain and numbness may start at the buttock travel down the back of the thigh and then transfer to the front of the shin.

When there is an L5-S1 disc herniation it involves the L5 nerve root, resulting in an inability to extend the toes and great toe. Pain and numbness may start in the buttock, move down the back of the thigh and calf to the inside of then foot. This is the common “sciatic nerve” presentation. A disc herniation at this level can also affect the S1 nerve root causing weakness in the calf muscle preventing the ability to “toe off” while walking. Pain is in a sciatic nerve pattern but favors the outside edge of the foot.

If you’re experiencing lower back pain and/or leg symptoms make sure you clarify with your providers the type and spinal level of the disc problem. Next month we will discuss management options.

Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 33 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0