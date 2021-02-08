Buchberger: Now is time for baseball season preparation

One of the most common signs that can lead to posterior impingement symptoms is known as G.I.R.D.: glenohumeral internal rotation deficit. If we rotate the shoulder backwards (as in throwing), and then rotate it forwards (as in the follow through motion), this total motion should be between 180 and 200 degrees. Players with G.I.R.D. have less than 180 degrees. This was the case for our minor leaguer. This is commonly associated with weakness of the rotator cuff, especially the supraspinatus portion on top of the shoulder. This muscle is responsible for lifting the throwing shoulder into an optimal position for throwing efficiently and safely.

This brings us to the next item of deficit: an inconsistent arm slot. Arm slot refers to the angle, relative to the ground, that the pitcher's arm comes through terminating at the release point. An inconsistent arm slot will result in not only poor control of all your pitches, it will also put undue force and strain on the throwing shoulder and elbow. When an inconsistent arm slot goes unrecognized for an extended period of time, the result is usually a catastrophic shoulder or elbow injury. The easiest way for a trained eye to identify the mechanical reasons for an inconsistent arm slot is done using a two-knee drill: basically, throwing with the player approximately 30 feet apart from two-knees. This allows us to see the various aspects of a faulty arm slot.