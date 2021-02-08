Buchberger: Now is time for baseball season preparation

Although it is the middle of winter and the snow has finally begun to fall in central New York, now is the time to prepare for the upcoming baseball season. Delaying your preseason training and preparation is a common error made by players of all ages. There is plenty to do and, although some regions continue to pick and choose what sports get to practice and play, there are ways to prepare despite government-mandated incarceration.
Recently I had the pleasure to give a requested consultation for a minor league pitcher experiencing shoulder pain in his throwing shoulder. What looked like some throwing related stiffness quickly turned into a more complicated scenario. My immediate thought was: if a drafted player can have issues undiagnosed, how many undrafted players are dealing with shoulder trouble, and why are they not looking at the underlying causes? Hence, the reason for this month’s topic.
Pain on the back side of the throwing shoulder is not uncommon. There are several reasons that this can happen. Overuse is the first and foremost reason. Simply throwing too many pitches or continuing to pitch while fatigued is common early in the season. Our minor league pitcher was experiencing what 80% of baseball pitchers will eventually succumb to: posterior superior glenoid impingement. In this case several biomechanical faults must occur at the same time to create a perfect scenario that causes the rotator cuff to be pinched on the back side of the shoulder during the throwing motion. Stiffness after throwing, taking longer than usual to warmup, pain on the back side of the shoulder when the arm is in the throwing position and pain on ball release are the most common symptoms associated with this type of impingement.
One of the most common signs that can lead to posterior impingement symptoms is known as G.I.R.D.: glenohumeral internal rotation deficit. If we rotate the shoulder backwards (as in throwing), and then rotate it forwards (as in the follow through motion), this total motion should be between 180 and 200 degrees. Players with G.I.R.D. have less than 180 degrees. This was the case for our minor leaguer. This is commonly associated with weakness of the rotator cuff, especially the supraspinatus portion on top of the shoulder. This muscle is responsible for lifting the throwing shoulder into an optimal position for throwing efficiently and safely.
This brings us to the next item of deficit: an inconsistent arm slot. Arm slot refers to the angle, relative to the ground, that the pitcher's arm comes through terminating at the release point. An inconsistent arm slot will result in not only poor control of all your pitches, it will also put undue force and strain on the throwing shoulder and elbow. When an inconsistent arm slot goes unrecognized for an extended period of time, the result is usually a catastrophic shoulder or elbow injury. The easiest way for a trained eye to identify the mechanical reasons for an inconsistent arm slot is done using a two-knee drill: basically, throwing with the player approximately 30 feet apart from two-knees. This allows us to see the various aspects of a faulty arm slot.
In this situation, the obvious question is how do we fix these various mechanical issues? In this case we started at the beginning which was to begin correction of the G.I.R.D. issue. Instructing the player on proper performance of the Sleeper Stretch is imperative. Performing this stretch correctly will yield efficient resolution of the problem. Performing it incorrectly will lead to further troubles. Seeking adequate instruction is vital to a positive outcome. Correction of the arm slot can be a bit more difficult. Our player was already performing a good compliment of rotator cuff strengthening exercises, but he was performing them incorrectly and this was compounding the problem. The two key exercises are the standing three-way and modified empty can and, when performed correctly, will go a long way to improving arm slot deficits.
As the flexibility, range of motion and strength are restored, these newfound attributes must be trained to function properly. That is where the two-knee drill comes into play. Earlier we used it as an assessment tool, but now we will use it as retraining instrument. Throwing from two-knees allows the player to narrow their “box.” The box is the area into which the ball goes each time. If the ball is “high then low” or “right then left,” they are said to have a big box, and this is not good. If the ball goes in the same spot each time, this is a small box and this is ideal because it is an indicator of a consistent arm slot.
At this stage of the preseason, players should be focused on flexibility, rotator cuff strengthening, general conditioning and arm conditioning. Throwing a five-ounce spherical object is a unique activity. Proper preparation is needed to perform this high force activity efficiently and safely over the course of a very long season.
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 32 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.