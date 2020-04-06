Buchberger: Physical therapy and COVID-19

• In order to maintain social distancing, we are also scheduling all patients in 30-minute time slots. This will reduce the number patients in the clinic at any one time, thus reducing exposure. We are also distancing patients on treatment tables in the clinic.

The CDC recommends the following simple tips to help reduce the spread and flatten the curve of COVID-19:

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or use the inside of your elbow. When finished, throw the used tissues in the trash. Be sure to empty your trash daily and disinfect the trash can.

• Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (typically singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice, or reciting the alphabet). If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a disinfecting hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

• If you are sick or symptomatic, you should wear a face mask when you are around other people (e.g. sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a health care provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a face mask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a face mask if they enter your room.