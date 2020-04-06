Buchberger: Physical therapy and COVID-19

Like many of you, our team at Active Physical Therapy Solutions P.C. here in Auburn continues to closely monitor the ever-changing landscape during the COVID-19 outbreak in the Finger Lakes region as it relates to our day-to-day operations and our local community. The future course of COVID-19 is impossible to predict accurately, and we are acutely aware that our choices and actions today must be made with clarity, and with your safety and health in mind. Most physical therapy clinics in the region have remained open and available to provide services to patients in pain, or continue their recovery from pre-outbreak surgeries. We continue to use a combination of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Physical Therapy Association regarding patient care in outpatient practices during the coronavirus outbreak.
The APTA “encourages physical therapists to use their professional judgment to determine when, where, and how to provide care." Patient care has always been specific to the individual, with the physical therapist assessing a person's needs relative to their goals. Thus, physical therapists have a responsibility to review CDC guidance, to understand who is at highest risk and how to best reduce exposure, and to use their professional judgment in the best interests of their patients and their local communities. This includes advising patients who are in the high-risk populations for contracting COVID-19 to remain home in self-quarantine, if that is the best option, or developing other options when the risk of exposure to COVID-19 outweighs the benefits of immediate treatment.
According to the CDC website, reported symptoms have ranged from mild to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases. Common symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period). Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It is recommended that patients seek medical attention if and when they develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, difficulty to arouse, and/or bluish lips or face.
Outpatient clinics may add the following restrictions and recommendations regarding daily operating procedures in order to improve social distancing, while still being able to provide quality patient care to those seeking it:
• If you are a patient who typically receives a ride or attends your appointments with a friend, family member or loved one, we request that your companion wait in the car or return after your appointment to pick you up. We have also distanced the chairs in our waiting room, and are disinfecting them regularly.
• If you have a known health issue that results in immunosuppression or makes you immune-compromised, or if you live with someone who is immune-compromised, you should stay home. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease (including chronic asthma), kidney disease, liver disease, diabetes, and obesity (BMI over 40) seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 and should remain home.
• In order to maintain social distancing, we are also scheduling all patients in 30-minute time slots. This will reduce the number patients in the clinic at any one time, thus reducing exposure. We are also distancing patients on treatment tables in the clinic.
The CDC recommends the following simple tips to help reduce the spread and flatten the curve of COVID-19:
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or use the inside of your elbow. When finished, throw the used tissues in the trash. Be sure to empty your trash daily and disinfect the trash can.
• Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (typically singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice, or reciting the alphabet). If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a disinfecting hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.
• If you are sick or symptomatic, you should wear a face mask when you are around other people (e.g. sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a health care provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a face mask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a face mask if they enter your room.
• If you are not sick, you do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a face mask). Face masks may be in short supply and they should be reserved for caregivers or health care providers. (Editor's note: Since this column was submitted, the CDC has revised its guidelines to suggest wearing face masks or cloth facial coverings in any public settings.)
Use these simple tips to help keep the numbers of COVID-19 cases low in Cayuga County, and remember that if you are in pain, call a physical therapy clinic to see if you can receive physical therapy treatment during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist, certified strength and conditioning specialist, and a diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with 31 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117 or activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.
