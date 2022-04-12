Buchberger: Preventing and managing osteopenia, osteoporosis

Patients commonly start to ask questions about bone density later in life. But what they should be doing is asking those questions in their teens and 20s, when they have the maximal opportunity to develop bone density. Calcium consumption is the most common item that is promoted to prevent and maintain bone density. Patients then wonder why they have thinning bones when they have been taking their calcium like a good patient. This occurs because there is no one-size-fits-all treatment for any condition.

Osteopenia and osteoporosis are no different. There are five primary factors that should be considered when managing osteopenia or osteoporosis in the aging adult: calcium intake, vitamin D levels, dietary protein intake, weight-bearing exercise and resistance exercise. All five are needed to build bone density before age 30 and slow the regression of bone density in older adults.

Osteoporosis is advanced thinning of the bones on bone density testing. Osteopenia is universally considered a “midway point to osteoporosis; the bone density is lower than normal but not as severe.” During childhood and adolescence, much more bone is deposited than withdrawn. Most sources state that 90% of peak bone mass is acquired by age 18 in girls and by age 20 in boys, which makes youth the best time to “invest” in one’s bone health. Typically speaking, bone density increases until age 25-30. Up until age 50, bone density is generally stable. After age 50, we start to withdraw from the bone density bank account, and bone density decreases. This is especially true for woman at the time of menopause.

Calcium provides the dense or hard portion of the bone matrix. Ingesting calcium in combination with magnesium and zinc will increase its absorption and provide you the best benefit. According to Johns Hopkins, 1,000 mg daily for women is ideal.

Many people think of bone as rigid, but the minerals are mixed with a protein matrix that gives bone a degree of flexibility. Therefore, bones can absorb large loads before they break. When the protein matrix is depleted from low dietary protein, the bones become rigid and fracture risk rises. Several studies have reported positive effects of adjusted protein intake on bone mineral density. These studies also reported significant decrease in incidence of hip fractures. Protein intake below 0.8 grams per kilogram of bodyweight per day is frequently observed in patients with hip fractures.

Additional benefits of increased protein intake include reduction of post-fracture bone loss, increases in muscle strength, fewer post-injury medical complications, and shorter time in a rehabilitation center. It appears that optimal protein intake should be greater than 0.8 per kilogram of bodyweight per day but not more than 2 grams per kilogram of bodyweight per day. Protein intake should be discussed with the health care provider that is managing your bone thinning disease.

There are two key activity components in the battle of bone thinning: weight-bearing exercise and resistance training. Both of these in some way involve gravity and reaction force.

Weight-bearing activity puts gravitational load on the body and reaction force from the ground. Therefore, walking, hiking, jogging, etc., are good forms of weightbearing exercise.

Resistance exercise involves either body weight exercises that are weightbearing such as squats or pushups and/or weightlifting against gravity such as dumbbell exercises, suspension trainers like TRX, or pulley systems like the Total Gym. The muscle contraction of the resistance exercise forces the muscle attachments to pull on the bone. This combination of pulling force with the load of weight bearing exercise is the best way to improve bone density when you are young, and slow the deterioration when you are older.

Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 33 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0