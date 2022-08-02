Buchberger: Preventing and treating this common knee-hip syndrome

During the summer months, people are generally more active. They are outside either walking, hiking, running, biking or playing sports. Occasionally, when the weather is nice, we tend to overdo it. When the volume of activity goes up, it can uncover weakness in our structure. One of these areas is called the iliotibial band. It is a thick tendon like structure that runs from the outside of the hip to the outside of the knee. When the band is irritated by excessive use in combination with muscle weakness and tightness, the outside of the knee may hurt severely and even swell. Pain on the outside of the knee that prevents long-distance walking, running, biking, etc. can be associated with iliotibial band friction syndrome, or ITB syndrome.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, iliotibial band syndrome is experienced in 20% of U.S. Marine recruits and involves 12% of all running injuries and 25% of adults. It is more common in people with bowed legs, knocked knees, a short leg, flat feet and weak hips. According to recent studies, there has been a relative increase in ITB syndrome in runners over the last 30 years. There are many theories without clear data as to why this is happening.

You are at a higher risk of getting ITB syndrome if you run on slanted surfaces regularly, you tend to make sudden changes and increases in your training volume, and/or you train in worn shoes. Try to find running courses with more even surfaces. Be linear in your volume progressions, avoiding large changes in volume or intensity. Always rotate your running shoes, meaning you don’t wear the same pair two days in a row. Materials in running shoes need recovery just like you. If you rotate two to three pairs of shoes you may just squeak out a few more miles per pair, and at today’s prices that is not a bad thing.

The knee is the anatomical version of the "middleman." Positioned between the hip and foot, it is dependent on the structure and function of the hip and foot to work smooth and pain-free when the foot strikes the ground. If there is a problem with the foot or the hip, the knee will fall to the inside and the ITB becomes tighter against the outside of the femur (thigh) bone. When the knee flexes (bends) and extends (straightens), the tightened ITB will rub against a boney prominence on the outside of the knee, causing irritation. If left untreated, it can be very painful and limiting.

One of the most correctable causes of ITB syndrome is weakness in the hips. When the stabilizing muscles of the hips become too weak to control the thigh bone the ITB becomes tight and stiff in response, trying to make up for the weakness. As the knee flexes and extends repeatedly the band rubs against the femur at the outside part of the knee, irritating it and resulting in painful motion and weight bearing. Speaking to a knowledgeable health care professional about a good maintenance program of strengthening the hip can go a long way in preventing knee and hip injuries in the athletic population. The three easiest and basic parts of a prevention program are the bridging exercise, side leg lift and lunge or split squat. Mobilizing the ITB with a foam roller is actually more effective than stretching the band.

If one of your issues is that you have flatter feet or low-arched feet, you will need to see if you have either an anatomical flat foot or a functional flat foot. A functional flat foot can be reduced and corrected with a strengthening program of the hips and legs. A structural flat foot will require the strengthening program plus some type of foot support in the shoe. Sometimes the answer is an inexpensive insert for the shoe you are wearing. The answer doesn’t always have to be complicated or cost a great deal of money. Regarding shoe wear, it is commonplace for the manufacturer's insole to wear out before the shoe itself wears out. If the outer sole is not overly worn and not broken down to the naked eye, consider changing the insole before dropping another $150.

To protect your knees from injuries like ITB syndrome, give your hips some attention by developing a regular program to keep them strong, pay attention to your equipment (running shoes) and avoid the cardinal sin of athletics, which is, “I feel good today, I’ll do one more mile, one more rep, or one more pound."