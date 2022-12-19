Buchberger: Preventing common pickleball injuries

According to USA Pickleball, pickleball was the fastest growing sport in the USA over the last two years, growing at a rate of 39.4%. There are a reported 4.8 million pickleball players in the U.S. During the pandemic, pickleball grew more than any other activity and is showing no signs of receding. Along with its exponential popularity, there is a rapid rise in emergency room and medical visits from pickleball-related injuries.

What is pickleball, and how did it become perhaps the most popular multi-generational recreational sport in the U.S.? Pickleball is a hybrid paddle sport combining components of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. According to USA Pickleball, pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, off the coast of Seattle, Washington. Three dads, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, were challenged by their kids to cure their vacation boredom by “inventing a new game." They are officially and indisputably credited with creating the game of pickleball.

Given its popularity with the “boomer” generation (those born between 1946 and 1964), it is not surprising that a recent study of emergency department visits due to pickleball injuries revealed almost 91% of the patients were 50 years old or greater. Currently, the national estimate of emergent pickleball injuries is over 19,000. Injuries of the lower body were reported at about 32%, while the upper body were reported at about 25%.

According to Dr. Samir Mehta, chief of orthopedic trauma and fracture care at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, “It’s an older population that tends to have osteoporosis or osteopenia and that feeds into the severity of an injury if you have a fall.” While many injuries are soft tissue in nature, fractures of the wrist, elbow, knee and ankle can occur and may require surgical repair.

There are a few simple facts that go along with the aging body. Our muscles, tendons and ligaments become less resilient and flexible. This requires the aging recreational athlete to engage in preparatory maintenance to participate at the desired level. The less intense the participation, the less maintenance is required. Pickleball players that yearn for a national stage need to train more intently to match the growing intensity of competition.

What are the most common injuries in pickleball? Pickleball injuries can be divided into overuse and traumatic-accidental. The overuse category includes conditions such as tendonitis, strains and small tears. There is a condition known as “pickleball elbow." Essentially it is analogous to tennis or golfer’s elbow. This is a painful elbow condition brought on by intense overuse without performing any regular preventive maintenance, resulting in tendonitis of the elbow. Also, in the upper body, rotator cuff tendonitis and tears can be frequent. Lower body overuse injuries can include hamstring (back of the thigh) strains, Achilles tendon strains/tears and patellar tendonitis of the knee. Reducing the incidence of these injuries can be improved through basic flexibility and strengthening programs requiring minimal investment.

The traumatic-accidental category includes foot injuries, such as ankle sprains and strains and tears of the plantar fascia. In the knee, sprains of the anterior cruciate ligament or medial collateral ligament are not uncommon from twisting or changing direction rapidly. Fractures of the patella (kneecap) can happen from falling onto the court surface. Contusions (bruising) of the heel from stopping rapidly or jamming the feet to change direction can occur. Contusions of the hip can occur, also from falling during the course of the match. When a player does fall during a match, it is common to reach out with a hand to slow the fall and then end up with a fractured wrist.

Foot and ankle injuries can be prevented by simply wearing not only the correct footwear, but the right shoe for the activity and surface. Finding a good pair of court shoes would work well for pickleball. Absolutely avoid wearing running shoes to play pickleball. Running shoes are made to run in a straight line in one direction and will not support the stop and go, side-to-side movement required in pickleball. If the shoe is not laced properly, the foot can slide off the platform, causing the ankle to tip and twist resulting in a sprain. Wearing a running shoe to play court sports can also result in injuries to the plantar fascia. If you are an aggressive player and do tend to fall, consider padded shorts for hip protection and volleyball kneepads.

While pickleball is a great activity and has captured the attention of multiple generations, it is not without injury risk. A little bit of physical maintenance and paying attention to your equipment can go a long way in making your pickleball experience a less painful one.