Buchberger: Running on a treadmill vs. running outside

As winter approaches in central New York, the reality of having to change your exercise environment becomes more prevalent. If you are a runner, this could mean trading the beauty of the Finger Lakes scenery for the monotony of running on a treadmill and staring at a wall. With that choice comes the question: Is running on a treadmill equal to, better than or worse than running outside? There are several aspects to look at, including safety, convenience, cost, injuries and training performance.

Running outside during a CNY winter is not without risk. With snow and ice on the roads, the risk of accidental injury due to slipping or tripping is elevated. Shorter days increase the likelihood of running in the dark, which raises the chance for motor vehicle injury. Cold temperatures bring their own risk of respiratory injury. Most roads and sidewalks usually have a slant, and this can create mechanical injury. The main risk to running on a treadmill is falling because of the moving tread surface.

The purchase of your own treadmill can have a healthy price tag. However, the convenience of having a treadmill in your home brings flexibility and consistency to your training. Usually, the only barrier to training becomes your ability to get started. During the COVID-19 outbreak, a large percentage of people traded the fees of their gym membership for a home gym arrangement, giving them 24/7 access with a much shorter commute.

When it comes to overuse injuries, a variety of treadmills have shock-absorbing technology in the running surface. This helps reduce the shock to the joints, muscles and tendons of the legs, helping to reduce the incidence of impact-related injuries. Outside the road and sidewalk, surfaces become harder and less forgiving during the winter months, increasing the impact on the joints, especially the feet, ankles and knees.

Performance responses are not much different between running on a treadmill and running outside. Stride length has been shown to be slightly shorter on a treadmill versus running outside, but exertion is equal. In the past, there was a theory about the need to increase treadmill incline to equal the exertion of running outside, but recent scientific studies have countered earlier consensus of the “experts."

The gray area comes when you train all winter indoors on a treadmill and then make a hard switch to running outside in the late spring, when the weather becomes more conducive to outdoor training. Because the treadmill has a moving surface, it reduces the friction and resistance during the gait cycle from foot plant to toe off. Consequently, the gluteal (buttock) muscles, hamstring muscles and calf muscles (including the Achilles tendon) do not have to work as hard on a treadmill and subsequently become relatively deconditioned with treadmill running when compared to outdoor running. It is not uncommon for runners making the transition from treadmill to outdoor running to experience injuries to the hamstring or calf muscles.

The biggest mistake to avoid when transitioning is keeping your training volume and intensity the same as it was on the treadmill. For the first two to three weeks of outdoor running, reduce your volume by 20% and gradually increase your volume over the three weeks back to your previous treadmill volume. Give yourself recovery days of a 30% reduction as well. For example, if you had been running 6 miles per day on the treadmill, when you run outside start with alternating 5 miles one day and 4 miles the following day. Then, gradually work back to 6 miles per day over the three-week period.

The best way to avoid muscle-specific deconditioning or injuries during the transition from one running environment (indoor) to another running environment (outdoor) is to supplement treadmill running with exercises that focus on the anticipated areas of deficit. The deficient areas from treadmill running involve what has been referred to as the “posterior chain” consisting of the gluteal, hamstring and calf muscles. The easiest way to reduce these deficits is to supplement your running with land-based exercises using an exercise ball.

The best ball exercises are the ball bridge-hamstring curl, ball squat, prone hip extension-hamstring curl, ball table and back extension on the ball. This series of simple exercises, when performed on alternate days in association with your running program, will help reduce the deficits brought on by treadmill running and help reduce your risk of injury in the spring when you head outside. If you do develop pain when transitioning from the treadmill to outdoor running, see a trusted health care professional for an evaluation and accurate diagnosis to minimize downtime.