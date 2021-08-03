Buchberger: Running shoes for older feet

We are seeing more people maintain an active lifestyle over the age of 50, and running is a common part of this lifestyle. As with running at any age, the footwear you choose can make or break you. Running shoes are your most important equipment when it comes to running. What many runners forget is that our bodies change with age and that includes how we accept the impact of running as our foot strikes the ground with each stride. Our adaptation to these changes means we also need to make some changes in how we choose running shoes.
There are a few tangible scientific facts about aging and athletics. The first thing is that we naturally slow down as we age. The body will naturally lose fast twitch muscle fiber and muscle mass. The best way to slow this process is to do some strength training for the legs as part of your exercise program. Squats, lunges and calf raises are the three best exercises for aging runners to perform with or without weight (you will still benefit without weight). The second is flexibility. As we age our muscles and tendons will change structure and become stiff. Adding some regular flexibility exercise to your routine will also help your body be more accepting of the impact of running. The third thing is hydration. Staying hydrated is a key element of general health but even more important for runners. Typically people that are exercising vigorously more than four days per week should drink two-thirds of your body weight in ounces of water. For example, if you weigh 150-pounds you should drink ~100 ounces of water per day. The last thing is active rest. Simply put: Don’t run every day. Take days and do something other than running to give your body recovery time. Cycling, kayaking, swimming, fitness classes, yoga, hiking, etc. ... just do something other than running.
When it comes to running shoes the first thing to keep in mind is that they are for running. Don’t wear then to the mall and then go for a run in them. Walking in your running shoes is the best way to shorten the life of the shoe and, given the ridiculous price of athletic footwear today, we want to squeeze out every mile we can before giving more of our money to corporate America. As we age, making the shift from a minimalist shoe to a stability shoe will help keep you injury free. There is no perfect shoe, and the market is so full of different companies and models of shoes that you do need to do some research. Stay away from chain stores; they talk a good game, but the reality is that their employees have no real training or educational background to substantiate any of their claims. The single best resource I have found for buying running shoes is www.roadrunnersports.com Their prices are competitive, they have great sales, and they have one of the best return policies in the business. They also have a "shoe finder" quiz right on the website to help guide you in the right direction.
To give you a head start, here a few running shoes that work well in the older running population. Keep in mind that there is no such thing as a “best” running shoe. The best running shoe for you is the one that is comfortable and allows you to keep running, training and racing if you choose. For men, Hoka, Brooks and Asics are good companies to search in the stability category. For women, Hoka, Brooks and Saucony are good companies to search. Stability shoes have better structure, more cushioning and handle impact better. However, even with 21st century shoe technology, the materials still do not bounce back immediately. Therefore, they are not ready for the next day’s training. That is why once you find the shoe you like, I recommend you buy two pairs and alternate them on your running and walking days. You will extend the life of the shoes and ultimately save money. If you are doing a different type of workout as previously suggested, make sure you have a shoe designed for that activity. For example, don’t wear running shoes to lift weights. Use an athletic shoe that has better structure, such as a cross training shoe, in the gym.
As we age, we don’t have to stop the activities we love and have performed most of our lives, but we do have to accommodate to the changes that aging brings with it. With a few maintenance exercises, modifying your training schedule and searching out appropriate footwear, it is not unreasonable to exercise into your 70s and 80s.
