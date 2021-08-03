Buchberger: Running shoes for older feet

When it comes to running shoes the first thing to keep in mind is that they are for running. Don’t wear then to the mall and then go for a run in them. Walking in your running shoes is the best way to shorten the life of the shoe and, given the ridiculous price of athletic footwear today, we want to squeeze out every mile we can before giving more of our money to corporate America. As we age, making the shift from a minimalist shoe to a stability shoe will help keep you injury free. There is no perfect shoe, and the market is so full of different companies and models of shoes that you do need to do some research. Stay away from chain stores; they talk a good game, but the reality is that their employees have no real training or educational background to substantiate any of their claims. The single best resource I have found for buying running shoes is www.roadrunnersports.com Their prices are competitive, they have great sales, and they have one of the best return policies in the business. They also have a "shoe finder" quiz right on the website to help guide you in the right direction.