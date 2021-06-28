Buchberger: Strength training benefits for women

It doesn’t matter if it is lower back pain, hip pain, knee pain, osteoporosis, weight loss, etc. — questions regarding these topics and how they affect women are entertained in our office on a weekly basis. Amazingly enough, they all have one thing in common: They can all be reduced or prevented with regular strength training, especially as women age. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends that women participate in resistance strength training two or more times per week. A 2018 study in the International Journal of Exercise Science reported that less than 20% of U.S. women were participating in strength training sessions twice a week or more. Given the multitude of benefits associated with resistance strength training, it is a wonder more women are not participating on a regular basis.
The most well-documented health benefits of resistance strength training include, but are not limited to: improved muscle tone, strength, body composition, metabolic efficiency, bone density and psychological health. The benefits of resistance strength training in women are well-established in the scientific literature, yet a small percentage of women participate in resistance strength activities frequently enough to take advantage of the overwhelming benefits. What does it take to get more women to participate in strength training activities? In one survey of women, they preferred a structured strength training class, reporting greater satisfaction from the workout, greater commitment and motivation from the comradery and encouragement associated with this environment.
Other barriers to female participation in resistance activities include a tendency of women to dedicate most of their gym time to using cardiovascular equipment rather than spending that time in the weight room. Research shows that this is driven by a perception that cardiovascular exercise produces “better” health and/or body appearance. It has been noted that as high as 70% of fitness center attendees using cardiovascular equipment were female. A gender stigma continues to be reported regarding resistance training, as surveyed women report a negative connotation about “bulk” or “manly” appearance if they participated in ongoing resistance training. Meanwhile, some authors support the theory of female socialization suggesting that women may be socialized to avoid “masculine” environments such as weight rooms and are generally encouraged to pursue activities perceived as “feminine," such as class activities. Some look deeper into the environment in which the activity takes place. As mentioned earlier, surveys reveal that women prefer activities that involve comradery and classmate interaction and emotional support. On the other hand, men prefer the “isolation” of the weight room. It is negative perceptions such as these that create challenges in the promotion of strength training benefits in women.
Resistance strength training will build lean muscle mass, and lean muscle burns calories. Losing body fat is directly related to an increased resting metabolism associated with resistance training. Consistent resistance training over time has been shown to improve bone density specifically in the spine, thus reversing the trend of osteoporosis. Because of the positive effect on metabolic rate, resistance training will also improve cardiovascular health and reduce your risk for diabetes. Several studies have revealed that muscle strength can be developed in patients into their 90s. It is never too late to begin a strengthening program. Multiple studies show that strengthening programs improve back pain, reduce fall risk and improve quality of life by increasing activity level.
The ACSM defines resistance training for health and fitness as “a form of physical activity that is designed to improve muscular fitness by exercising a muscle or muscle group against external resistance." That is a very broad definition, leaving much to the imagination. There are many ways to satisfy this definition: free weight training, exercise machines (Nautilus, Cybex, Precor), suspension training (TRX), cable systems (Total Gym), CrossFit, etc. If you have physical restrictions, talk to a health care provider with knowledge of exercise science that can help guide you to a form of resistance exercise that will help you achieve your goals without exacerbating existing ailments. Given the number of options available for generating external resistance, there is a method for either working out at home or at a fitness facility. Everyone’s motivation is different, so choosing the environment that works for you is important to ensure a successful response to your program.
Given the amount of scientific data we have regarding the benefits of resistance strength training in women, it is a reasonable idea to promote strength programs not just for women, but for teenage girls. Developing education programs to eliminate social stigma, correct false assumptions and improve knowledge about methods and benefits of strength training is an excellent use of community resources and programming. Here is a link to the ACSM position stands, containing a great deal of information regarding resistance strength training: acsm.org/acsm-positions-policy/official-positions/ACSM-position-stands.
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 33 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, activeptsolutions.com or shouldermadesimple.com.