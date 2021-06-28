Buchberger: Strength training benefits for women

Other barriers to female participation in resistance activities include a tendency of women to dedicate most of their gym time to using cardiovascular equipment rather than spending that time in the weight room. Research shows that this is driven by a perception that cardiovascular exercise produces “better” health and/or body appearance. It has been noted that as high as 70% of fitness center attendees using cardiovascular equipment were female. A gender stigma continues to be reported regarding resistance training, as surveyed women report a negative connotation about “bulk” or “manly” appearance if they participated in ongoing resistance training. Meanwhile, some authors support the theory of female socialization suggesting that women may be socialized to avoid “masculine” environments such as weight rooms and are generally encouraged to pursue activities perceived as “feminine," such as class activities. Some look deeper into the environment in which the activity takes place. As mentioned earlier, surveys reveal that women prefer activities that involve comradery and classmate interaction and emotional support. On the other hand, men prefer the “isolation” of the weight room. It is negative perceptions such as these that create challenges in the promotion of strength training benefits in women.