Typically speaking, when it comes to injections for pain, there are three types of responses: the patient feels better, they feel worse or there is no change at all. For patients who have minimal to no response, there are several reasons for this. The first reason someone would have minimal to no response from an injection is that the injection didn’t match up well with the cause of the pain. The September 2018 issue of this column addressed the different types of injections. The second and most common reason is that the location of the injection wasn’t the area of the problem.

The shoulder is an area where patients commonly state that they either had a positive response to an injection or no response at all. Phrases like, “I had a shot, but it didn’t work,” are very common. My question is: Where was the injection placed? The shoulder has three distinct areas where injections can be placed. The most common area is called a subacromial injection, which is aimed at reducing pain and inflammation on the outside of the rotator cuff. The next area is the acromioclavicular, or AC joint. This is where the collarbone meets the shoulder, and injections are usually placed there because of arthritic pain. The last area is inside the joint, an intra-articular injection. This injection is given for conditions such as frozen shoulder syndrome, arthritis or even tears. As a personal example, it took an injection in all three areas to control the pain in my left shoulder; in my right shoulder it took two of the three areas. If you have only tried one injection and it didn’t give you relief, ask the doctor where it was placed and if one of the other areas would be worth trying. Keep in mind that the injection will reduce inflammation and may act as a pain reliever, but it won’t fix a tear or repair arthritis.

Another area where it can take several different attempts to achieve relief is the lumbar spine or lower back area. One of the complicating factors in the lumbar spine is that the older we get, the more likely it is that there will be more than one issue going on at the same time. So, the question becomes: Which of the issues is causing your pain? If you have an isolated lesion, such as a disc herniation compressing a nerve, and your symptoms correlate very well to the area of the lesion, then you are more likely to get a positive response to the injection. If you have several different lesions present at multiple levels and your symptoms don’t correlate well to one specific region, then you are less likely to get relief from the injection. As we saw with the shoulder, in the lower back there are also several areas where injections can be used for pain relief.

An interlaminar injection is usually placed below the level of concern, allowing the pain relieving and/or anti-inflammatory medication to migrate north. This is considered more of a “shotgun” or non-specific approach, but can be effective for multiple levels. A transforaminal injection is a more specific injection, placed at the site of nerve compression or directly to a specific nerve level. There is also a facet injection. The facets are the spinal joints. When they become arthritic they can be painful, and injections can help to control pain emanating from this anatomical region. As with the shoulder, injections will not fix anatomical flaws, defects or damage, but may reduce inflammation and control pain, allowing patients previously restricted by pain to undergo a course of physical therapy and subsequently improving their day-to-day function. As another personal example, after being hit by a truck walking across the street I have several lesions in my back. The first injection was interlaminar and provided about 50% relief. Subsequently, the second injection was transforaminal and took care of the other 50%. The results of the first injection helped to narrow down the location, making the second injection more effective.

If there are signs of instability in any of the joints, then the injections will typically provide little to no relief. If there is some mild relief, it will be short lived and temporary. So even if an injection does not provide the anticipated relief, it usually provides diagnostic clues to the underlying cause. Remember that having injections for pain relief in any area of the body is a process and may require more than one injection to satisfactorily address the necessary anatomy.