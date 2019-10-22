Balance issues are a very popular topic today, especially with the aging baby boomer population. Health care providers and large clinics are now marketing to this population in hopes of attracting them to their facilities using fear tactics such as “prevent falls with improved balance” or the like. Unfortunately, doctors and even the patients themselves are referring to “balance” in a generic sense when seeking physical therapy or balance training. Sending a patient for balance training without identifying the underlying cause of the balance deficit is like telling the patient they have an infection without identifying where or what type of infection they have. It makes it very difficult to create an effective treatment plan and estimate the potential outcome.
According to the National Institutes of Health, about 33 million American adults were diagnosed with a balance or dizziness problem in 2008. The underlying causes of balance disorders can include certain health conditions, medications or problems of the inner ear and/or the brain. It seems that the “go to” explanation for dizziness or vertigo is an inner ear problem. While this is a common cause of dizziness that will lead to balance problems, it is not the only cause, so keep an open mind and be sure to check for other age-appropriate underlying causes.
Why is it important to know the underlying cause of the balance disorder? Well, simply put, the underlying cause needs to be treated first and foremost, and each underlying cause may require a different type of treatment. Many inner ear disorders require a variety of medications to address inflammation, infection or both. It is common for associated symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting, to be treated pharmaceutically as well.
It is common for a patient to be given an order from their managing health care provider, such as a primary care physician, physicians assistant, nurse practitioner, etc. that states “work to improve balance” or “balance training” without providing any statement of the underlying cause and what pharmaceutical or medical treatment the patient is receiving. This makes it very difficult for the rehabilitation provider, such as a physical therapist, to provide the best possible opportunity for the patient to recover. Having the patient perform balance drills or strengthening exercises randomly without knowledge of what caused the balance issue or dizziness to begin with will only result in a failed treatment plan, and growing frustration between the physical therapist and the patient.
The NIH states that common symptoms associated with balance disorders include but are not limited to the following: dizziness or vertigo (a spinning sensation), falling or feeling as if you are going to fall, staggering when you try to walk, lightheadedness, faintness, or a floating sensation, blurred vision, and/or confusion or disorientation. Additional symptoms may include nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, changes in heart rate and blood pressure, and fear, anxiety or panic.
The NIH recommends that patients with balance issues consult with an otolaryngologist, who will determine if another health condition or medication is the culprit. If your doctor identifies an underlying condition they will treat the condition, suggest a different medication or refer you to a specialist such as a neurologist if the condition is outside his or her expertise.
If you have benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, your health care provider or vertigo specialist might perform a series of simple maneuvers, such as the Epley maneuver, to help reposition crystals from the semicircular canals in the inner ear. It is not uncommon to experience resolution after only one treatment, but a large number of cases require several sessions before the dizziness resolves.
If you are diagnosed with Ménière's disease, your doctor may recommend that you change your diet and, if you are a smoker, that you stop smoking. Anti-vertigo or anti-nausea medications may reduce your symptoms, but they can also increase drowsiness. Antibiotics and/or corticosteroids may be used as pharmaceutical treatments. While some antibiotics such as gentamicin may reduce dizziness better than corticosteroids, it may cause permanent hearing loss. Be sure to ask your doctor about this side effect.
Cervicogenic vertigo is a type of vertigo that can be caused by degenerative changes or strain in the neck. It may come on after a long period of sustained posture, like working at a computer or looking in one particular direction for a long period of time. Typically, this is a diagnosis of exclusion. When all inner ear treatments have failed, no other plausible diagnosis is evident and dizziness and balance trouble are still present, it may be due to cervicogenic vertigo.
If you notice that you are having trouble with your balance, look for the underlying cause. See your doctor but make sure you get an answer to the cause. Being sent for balance training without having and understanding the complete picture will only lead to frustration.