Buchberger: The year in review in physical therapy

In the style of Dave Barry, I could think of no better way to start off 2021. My 2020 year in review will look back on the information we provided the region while most people were consumed with COVID-19. As Dave Barry stated in his 2020 year in review, the upside to 2020 was that “nobody got killed by the murder hornets. As far as we know." COVID-19 beat the murder hornets strictly by attrition. Since that was the best thing that happened in 2020, the goal of this review is to let you start off 2021 on a positive note, but we will continue our search for the "Seinfeld" Bubble Boy's bubble.

January

… started with the usual election year rhetoric of Iowa, Iowa, Iowa, but meanwhile in central New York the topic was joint pain secondary to osteoarthritis or degenerative joint disease. All arthritis is not the same and each type has its unique cause. The natural aging process, a history of past traumas, repetitive athletic or occupation traumas, inflammatory disease and autoimmune diseases are all processes that lead to a variety of joint destruction and a variable timeline for progression. Treatments will vary based on the underlying cause of the arthritis, as well as the background and experience of the health care provider managing your case.

February