Buchberger: The year in review in physical therapy

In the style of Dave Barry, I could think of no better way to start off 2021. My 2020 year in review will look back on the information we provided the region while most people were consumed with COVID-19. As Dave Barry stated in his 2020 year in review, the upside to 2020 was that “nobody got killed by the murder hornets. As far as we know." COVID-19 beat the murder hornets strictly by attrition. Since that was the best thing that happened in 2020, the goal of this review is to let you start off 2021 on a positive note, but we will continue our search for the "Seinfeld" Bubble Boy's bubble.
January
… started with the usual election year rhetoric of Iowa, Iowa, Iowa, but meanwhile in central New York the topic was joint pain secondary to osteoarthritis or degenerative joint disease. All arthritis is not the same and each type has its unique cause. The natural aging process, a history of past traumas, repetitive athletic or occupation traumas, inflammatory disease and autoimmune diseases are all processes that lead to a variety of joint destruction and a variable timeline for progression. Treatments will vary based on the underlying cause of the arthritis, as well as the background and experience of the health care provider managing your case.
February
… rolls in on the heels of the Houston Astros cheating scandal, and sports fans are in shock that professional multi-millionaire athletes could possibly cheat to make more money. Since 2020 was starting to turn upside down, we discussed the benefits and risks of inversion therapy for lower back pain. While there is some evidence of benefit with consistent use, it is not overwhelming. This makes the use of inversion therapy for back pain a personal decision made jointly with the patient and advice from their trusted health care providers.
March
… begins with a shortage of hand sanitizer and toilet paper in anticipation of a gastrointestinal explosion that never arrived. Stockpiles of toilet paper in the garage should be used up by 2055. Because walking everywhere looking for toilet paper resulted in foot pain, the March article addressed causes and treatment strategies for plantar fasciitis. While the pain is focal, the cause and contributing factors may be widespread. Matching the treatment with the specific cause and contributing factors will ultimately produce the most fruitful outcome. Having someone watch you run on a treadmill and sell you sneakers for $150 is not the best treatment.
April
… the “curve” Cuomo spoke of was supposed to be flattened last month but amazingly he was wrong, so his mother sent him to his room and let his brother go for a bike ride. Which is why April focused on guidelines to “stop the spread” and “flatten the curve” according to the COVID-19 authority, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. Their advice amounted to washing your hands repeatedly and staying away from the human race.
May
… at this point, according to Dave Barry, the NHL admitted stopping play since 2003, but no one noticed. The phrase “quarantine 15” was introduced, most likely from binge-watching every television series available while getting drunk and eating Dinty Moore beef stew. To counteract the side effects of closed gyms and open liquor stores, it was recommended to perform 30 to 90 minutes a day of aerobic activity.
June
… Major League Baseball considers playing in a bubble with cardboard fans, no spitting and no cheating. Since the weather was nice here in central New York, the conversation turned to age-appropriate exercise, golfer's elbow and tennis elbow. It turns out we should exercise differently as we age, and more golfers get tennis elbow than golfer's elbow. It’s 2020, anything goes. Golfer's elbow is on the inside area of the elbow, and tennis elbow is on the outside part of the elbow.
July
…the most common word in the English language becomes “cases.” One of the most common injuries in the shoulder is a torn rotator cuff. Having it assessed and repaired sooner rather than later is the best solution. The longer you wait to have a rotator cuff injury assessed, the worse the outcome of surgical or non-surgical treatment.
August, September, October, November and December
... were like Groundhog Day: cases, cases, cases. Meanwhile, total knee replacements may be a better option than avoiding them. Finding a way to exercise and stay fit during a lockdown can be done with minimal expense. Chronic Zoom meetings may not have caused the arthritis in your neck, but they are not making it any better. When multiple joints are painful and mechanical treatments fail to work, autoimmune disorders should be considered. Physical activity is not the same as exercise, but being physically active is better than being sedentary. So, during the winter months, dress for the elements, get outside, go for a walk and keep searching for that bubble!
Dr. Dale Buchberger is a licensed chiropractor, physical therapist and certified strength and conditioning specialist Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians with 32 years of clinical sports injury experience. He can be contacted at (315) 515-3117, www.activeptsolutions.com or www.shouldermadesimple.com.